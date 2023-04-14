Popular Ghanaian wedding MC Okokobioko is among the top fashionable master of ceremonies who always goes viral with his looks

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, he highlighted some of the benefits of hiring an MC for your wedding and other events

In an earlier interview, he spoke about how his family disapproved of his career and how he has managed to become a top brand in Ghana and beyond

You must book a professional wedding MC for a successful and memorable wedding. Wedding MCs are the icing on the cake on the wedding day.

They are not there to give announcements and invite wedding guests and families to give speeches.

Top wedding MCs Okokobioko and Shegelabobor looking dapper in their elegant outfits. Sources: @shegelabobor @mcokokobioko

They will be in charge of much more than you might think. Your MC's knowledge and skill may impact your reception's efficiency.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, professional wedding MC Nana Osei Bonsu popularly called MC Okokobioko, revealed that couples or their parents should consider employing a professional wedding MC (Master of Ceremonies) for their wedding ceremonies for a few key reasons including:

Ensuring the event runs smoothly

An experienced MC can help ensure the wedding runs smoothly by keeping things on schedule, coordinating with vendors and other event staff and making sure that everyone is in the right place at the right time.

Reducing stress

Planning a wedding can be stressful, and having an MC to handle the coordination and organisation can help to alleviate some of that stress.

Creating a cohesive atmosphere

An MC can help to create a cohesive atmosphere at the wedding by engaging with guests, making introductions and providing transitions between different parts of the event.

Handling unexpected situations

If unforeseen situations arise, such as a delay or a vendor issue, an MC can help to address the situation quickly and effectively, minimising the impact on the wedding ceremony.

Providing entertainment

In addition to their coordination and organisational duties, an MC can also provide entertainment for guests by telling jokes, leading games or activities or introducing musical acts. Overall, hiring an MC for a wedding can help ensure that the couple and their guests have a memorable and enjoyable experience without worrying about the details of coordination and organisation themselves.

YEN.com.gh lists the top five wedding MCs in Ghana now with exceptional skills

MC Okokobioko

The Nigerian-born Ghanaian MC has anchored some of the viral weddings in Ghana. MC Okokobioko is the finest MC set to coordinate affairs at the wedding of the chief executive officer of Manuel Photography.

MC and Okyeame Shegelabobor

The hardworking and versatile master of ceremony who also performs the duties of Okyeame has clients such as business mogul Kojo Jones. Shegelalobor always looks dapper in tailor-made outfits while showing off his dance routines.

MC Kabutey Ocansey

With over 12 years of experience, MC Kabutey has anchored over 1,200 events nationwide and beyond.

He has a track record of working with high-profile personalities such as the first female Attorney General of Ghana, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, Otumfuo's niece Princess Victoria Emily and Ghanaian Olympian Nadia Eke.

MC Benedictus

The telecommunication engineer and digital marketer MC Benedictus goes the extra mile to provide bridesmaid services for his clients.

MC KM

The master of ceremonies with a public relations degree always entertains his audience with his positive aura and excellent presentation skills. He is a versatile MC with some corporate gigs to his resume.

