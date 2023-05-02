Some Makola Market women who deal in the sale of hair and hair accessories disrupted a hair fair due to a Nigerian vendor

The concerned women argued that the Nigerian businesswoman was selling the wigs at very low prices; much lower than the prices they had from their deals in Nigeria

Some Twitter users have bashed the Makola market women after footage from the hair fair was shared online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some Makola market women disrupted an ongoing hair sale organised by a Nigerian hair dealer at Dansoman over the weekend.

According to the Ghanaian market women, they import their wigs, raw hair and other hair accessories from Nigeria to sell with high custom duties.

John Dumelo and CEO of Priceless Hairs look classy in denim jeans. Photo credit: @pricelesshairs @johndumelo

Source: Instagram

They lamented that Ghanaians wouldn't patronise their products if the medical doctor and hair dealer continued her discount sales in Ghana.

John Dumelo advertises for Nigerian hair vendor Priceless Hairs

Ahead of the hair fair, Ghanaian actor John Dumelo advertised the Nigerian vendor on his social media, calling on all Ghanaians to buy quality hair from the vendor, popularly known as Priceless Hairs on Instagram.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaian Twitter influencer Sika Official shared videos from the fair

Famous Ghanaian influencer and Twitter user Sika Official shared videos from the sale dubbed Accra Wig Fair and captioned it with:

A certain Nigerian business woman who owns Priceless Hair organised a hair fair today and some Makola market women engaged in the sale of wigs stopped the Nigerian woman from selling.

According to Gharticles, they stopped her from selling due to the heavy discounts.

Some social media users have expressed mixed feelings after footage from the hair fair went viral

Some Ghanaians and Nigerians have lashed out at the Makola market women for preventing a foreigner from selling.

Ms Brown said:

Ghanaian traders ankasa are very wicked. I remember when the dollar was going up every day. HAIRS WERE SO FRIGGING EXPENSIVE. WE NEED THIS COMPETITION.

CoolPaul replied:

Foreigners will always discount their prices because they’re in a different country. How many people will buy the same products at the same prices from a foreigner, just a minimum?

Switchild replied:

She does the same sales here in Nigeria! She is good at giving discounts and that is a good thing!

Kwesi Fabrice replied:

Ghanaians are too wicked to each other. Especially our traders. They overhaul prices, and I am telling you this that including myself and no matter how patriotic we are, if foreigners should come in with fair prices, we shall support them n leave our very own.

Ikechukwu replied:

I used to stay in Ghana; they are the laziest people ever. They closed my shop in tiptoe line that year because we were making more sales. If any small thing, go back to your country, but they have people here doing business without problems. That’s why most of the music artists can’t thrive anywhere unless Ghana.

Boamah replied:

Such a shame! They’ve run the economy down with their greed and now put it on display for the world to see. This has nothing to do with the fact that she’s from Nigeria but more with the everyday buyer realising how much these vendors are stealing from them. It’s sad!

They are in Ghana and don’t see how their “fellow Ghanaians” struggle outside. They don’t realise that they’ve started something much bigger; what do they think will happen now to innocent Ghanaians hustling in Nigeria and other parts of Africa and the world?

What happened to “One Africa”? Have they already forgotten what happened in South Africa a few years back? Greed indeed blinds the selfish.

Watch more videos below:

5 times Nana Ama McBrown Wore Coloured Hairstyles You Can Repeat For Birthday Shoots

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, a Ghanaian actress and fashion icon with incredibly trendy and inspirational hairstyles.

After days and weeks of testing behind the scenes, the television host and hairstylist constantly introduce novel colours.

Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, and Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown were nominated in the same category for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Fashionable Female Celeb in 2022.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh