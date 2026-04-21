Ghanaian musician, Wanlov Kubolor, said he had tried four times to finalise his divorce, with each attempt facing unexpected legal setbacks

He explained how his partner’s movement between Texas and California affected the process due to different marriage laws

The musician also shared how a simple date format error during a Norway filing led to another rejection, prolonging the situation

Ghanaian musician and cultural figure Wanlov Kubolor has opened up about his long and frustrating divorce journey, sharing details that quickly caught attention online.

Wanlov Kubolor says fourth attempt may finally end his marriage. Image credit: Ghanaweb

Source: UGC

Speaking during a live session on Kevthewavelive, Wanlov Kubolor did not hold back as he explained how the process has dragged on for years, largely due to legal complications across different jurisdictions.

“I went to the courthouse and told them not to notarise my signature. They said I needed the other signatures, or I would have to send the documents to America, so I had to go back.”

He said, describing his most recent attempt.

His tone suggested exhaustion, but also a sense of determination to finally see it through.

Kubolor explained subsequent divorce attempts

According to him, this is not the first time he has tried to end the marriage. In fact, it is his fourth attempt, with each previous effort falling apart due to unexpected legal issues tied to location changes.

He explained.

“I have been trying to divorce for a long time, but I think I will succeed this time. I have tried four times."

He went further to narrate how his wife’s movements between different US states complicated the process. What may have seemed like a simple relocation turned into a legal obstacle because of varying state laws.

“The first time she was living in Texas when we started. By the time we got to the completion, she had moved from Texas to California. Different marriage laws over there,”

Wanlov shared:

“Then we started the divorce process again, and then she moved back to Texas. She didn’t intentionally do that; she didn’t know that’s how the law works.”

Even when he tried to handle things while travelling, the challenges did not stop.

During one of his tours in Europe, he attempted to finalise paperwork in Norway, only for it to be rejected over something as minor as date formatting.

“The third one, I went to do the paperwork for Norway, I was on tour, but the Americans said they don’t like the dates, the Americans said we did it on April 12th instead of 12th April, so the date I used for the document was rejected.”

His story highlights how complex international divorce processes can become, especially when different legal systems are involved.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What might seem like a straightforward separation can quickly turn into years of back-and-forth paperwork.

Despite the setbacks, Wanlov Kubolor sounded hopeful that this latest attempt could finally bring closure.

For now, fans are watching closely, as the outspoken artist once again shares a deeply personal chapter of his life in his usual raw and unfiltered style.

Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra sparks a stir online as she comments on her failed marriage, claiming a friend was involved. Image credit: Louisa Adinkra

Source: UGC

Actress Louisa Adinkra confirmed her divorce

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Outspoken Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra has confirmed her divorce from her husband, opening up about her failed marriage.

In a video, the movie star claimed a close friend contributed to her separation, claiming she knew the relationship would not last.

Louisa Adinkra's sentiment triggered a stir online as Ghanaians flooded social media to share their opinions about her divorce.

Source: YEN.com.gh