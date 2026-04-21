A tragic accident claimed the life of a 14-year-old BECE candidate in Nkawkaw after an electric cable snapped

The incident occurred at White House, a suburb of Nkawkaw in the Eastern Region, after a downpour

His community demanded urgent action to prevent future tragedies and ensure power line safety

A 14-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidate has died after an electricity accident at Nkawkaw.

The incident occurred at White House, a suburb of Nkawkaw, after a downpour that reportedly caused a high-tension electricity cable to snap and fall to the ground.

Credit: Colors Hunter - Chasseur de Couleurs/Prostock-Studio

Source: Getty Images

OTEC FM reported that the boy, identified only as Richmond, was playing football when he came into contact with the live cable.

The Electricity Company of Ghana Manager for Kwahu West, Kingsley Agbesi, said preliminary findings suggest the boy fell onto the exposed wire while playing.

He attributed part of the risk to activities around power lines, noting that farming and vegetation close to the cables can obstruct maintenance work and create safety hazards.

The landlord of the deceased, Yaw Afrifa, who spoke to Adom News, described the incident as deeply distressing and said the entire community has been left in shock.

Residents are calling on authorities to step up routine maintenance and inspections of power infrastructure to prevent similar tragedies.

When is the 2026 BECE?

The West African Examinations Council is also preparing for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The 2026 BECE is expected to take place from May 4 to May 11, 2026.

The exam is for the certification and selection into Senior High Schools and Technical Institutes in Ghana.

According to the WAEC, candidates in the third year of Junior High Schools approved by the Ghana Education Service are eligible to register to take part in this examination.

BECE candidates will also now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

BECE candidate dies in a galamsey pit

In 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Yakubu David, a 16-year-old Junior High School pupil, died after falling into a mining pit at Pramkuma in the Kwaebibirem Municipal District of the Eastern Region.

The teenager reportedly fell while running from security personnel, who were said to have been armed with guns and cutlasses.

According to media reports, David had been engaging in illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, with some friends to support himself.

Source: YEN.com.gh