Some social media users have lashed out at a pretty wedding guest who overdressed at a luxurious wedding

The gorgeous lady wore a bridal-themed outfit flaunting her cleavage in a white gown with a long train

The fashionista looked stunning in heavy makeup and frontal hairstyle in the video circulating on social media

A pretty wedding guest has caused a stir on social media after wearing an expensive white rhinestone dress to someone's wedding.

The curvy woman with a tiny waist looked like the bride in her corseted dress with a long train and fur-padded shoulders.

The wedding guest looked exquisite in a frontal ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup as she wiggled her waist in the trending video.

Some social media users have scolded the wedding guest for making the bride uncomfortable on her wedding day.

m.paschl stated:

You can come in the sluttiest dress. I don't care, but the moment I realize it’s WHITE, you’re going home

Naeto Joshua stated

It’s as simple as this, you wear a white wedding-looking gown at my reception, and you’ll be served your food outside the gate. No stealing my wife’s spotlight

m2rch__ stated:

That dress doesn’t even fit her…

mama Ariella stated:

I have an innocent question. Do parents, elderly people and kids still attend weddings? It’s beginning to look like weddings are now attended by the youth only

y.aaa.iii stated:

This is the bride. Why would these women be touching up the look of a random guest?

Becca.promisx__ stated:

She’s going home

Nkesii._ stated:

This one is not a guest. This is an agent; she’s on a mission.

aniejoy_ stated:

I think she looks cute, like an anime or Disney character. Y’all are just mean, tbh.

Watch the video below;

