The CEO of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, has gifted the Major of Houston a customised gold watch

The hardworking Ghanaian watchmaker looked elegant in a long-sleeved two-piece kaftan as he shared the news on social media

Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo is among the style icons who are always spotted in Caveman watches

Ghanaian entrepreneur and chief executive officer of Caveman Watches, Anthony Dzamefe, has honoured the Mayor of Houston, United States of America (USA), Mr Sylvester Turner, with a customised Coat of Arms gold watch during his eight-day visit to Ghana.

CEO of Caveman and Major of Houston (R), John Dumelo (C) and Fred Amugi (L) rock dapper outfits. Photo credit: @cavemanwatches

The presentation was made over the weekend when Anthony Dzamefe and a 30-member delegation paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture at the Kempinski Hotel as they exploited new ways to promote Ghana’s tourism and trade in the US.

The first watch company created in Ghana to be featured in the prestigious New York Times.

Other notable personalities own pieces of these high quality customisable watches produced by Caveman watches.

CEO of Kantanka Group of Companies shows off customised watch

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the ex-husband of Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is among the wealthy businessmen who own Caveman watches.

Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi endorses Caveman Watches

As one of Ghana's leading developing luxury brands, it stands tall. Influential people on many continents and countries have endorsed it. Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has also endorsed the brand as he rocked his customised Caveman watch in a dapper suit.

Iyanya Gets A Customised 18k Gold Watch From Anthony Dzamefe Of Caveman Watches In Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Iyanya, a well-known artiste from Nigeria, who purchased a personalised 18k gold watch from Caveman Watches in Ghana.

Anthony Dzamefe, CEO of Caveman Watches tweeted the news and a photo of himself and Iyanya.

The watchmaker told YEN.com.gh about some fascinating information regarding the unique watches they design.

CEO of Caveman Watches Recounts Starting his Business with GH¢50

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the CEO of Ghana's well-known watch company, Caveman Watches, who recalled how his company got started a few years ago.

Anthony Dzamefe said it all began with GH¢50 during UBA's Business Series in October 2021.

He claims that he initially emphasised developing a brand more than making money.

