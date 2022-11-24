Legendary Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi has had his dream come true after he wished for his photo to be mounted on a billboard while representing a brand as an ambassador

In a quest to make this a reality, Caveman Watches, a Ghanaian-owned watch brand, signed an endorsement deal with Mr Amugi

Many Ghanaians have shown excitement as they hail Caveman Watches CEO Anthony Dzamefe for making Fred Amugi's dream come true

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi, has officially had his photo mounted on a billboard on the streets of Accra after he made a plea on his 74th birthday.

On November 5, 2022, Fred Amugi turned 74 and had one wish on his bucket list. The veteran actor wanted to be an ambassador of a brand in Ghana and have his photo mounted on a billboard representing that brand.

Making his birthday wish come true, renowned Ghanaian watch company Caveman Watches, on November 14, announced that they have signed an ambassadorial deal with Mr Amugi.

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, that dream finally became a reality after Mr Amugi's official billboard was put up on the street of Accra.

Many show excitement as Fred Amugi watched his birthday wish come to life

dkbghana remarked:

Bro you’ll love long ❤️

iammzgee remarked:

Aaawwww this is delightful! Bless you Efo

victorialebenee remarked:

Well done

roland.dd__ said:

This really has made me emotional charle ❤️

thebakerslounge_gh commented:

You and your team have done so well . Nyame nhyira mo paaaa

_ssicaaaaaa said:

Dreams do come true. God bless you

adelinederyna said:

Omg this is AMAZING. God bless you, Sir.

korshieadade commented:

Awww this is awesome Anthony. Fred Amugi is a great man and legend and what you are doing speaks volumes of ya character. Please I am first in line for a watch.

