Dede Ayite is the first Black woman to win the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Play

Ayite received recognition for her outstanding work on the now-closed production of "Jaja's African Hair Braiding.

The play depicted the lively energy and hardships of a hair salon in Harlem operated by West African immigrants

Ghanaian creative designer Dede Ayite became the first Black woman to win a Tony for best costume design of a play at the 2024 Tony Awards.

Ayite was nominated for several shows, but her work on the now-closed Jaja's African Hair Braiding brought her the win.

Opening in October 2023 and running through the following month, the show takes place in a busy Harlem salon where West African immigrant hair braiders, facing uncertain circumstances, create masterpiece hairstyles for local women. Ultimately, the community must confront being an outsider in a place they call home.

Ghanaian creative designer Dede Ayite wins her first Tony Awards in 2024. Photo credit: @dedeyitedesign

Source: Instagram

Jaja's, written by Jocelyn Bioh, was nominated for five Tony Awards in 2024. Ayite praised her family, particularly her brother, who supported her from Ghana, and her partners during her winning speech.

She was also nominated in the same category for her work on Appropriate and in the best costume design of a musical category for Hell's Kitchen.

She also expressed her gratitude to the costume designers, retailers, and Bioh, who wrote such a beautiful piece.

Check out the photos below:

Dede Ayite slays in a revealing outfit for Hells Kitchen's opening night

Dede Ayite looked fabulous in a green strapless dress and charming hairstyle for Hells Kitchen's opening night.

Check out the photos below:

Taraji P Henson has commented on Dede Ayite's post after winning her first Tony Awards

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Taraji Henson stated:

ayeshahattah stated:

Love this sooooo much!!! Congrats again, Miss D!!!!

jessicafrancesdukes stated:

YAAAAAAASSSS!!!!! So happy for you Queen!!! You deserve this recognition for your consistent SLAYING!!!

thisissharonwashington stated:

So FABULOUS!!

sandy.schreier stated:

Love love love the dress AND the Accessory: the Tony!!!. Hooray for you dear friend!!!

melanated_mel stated:

PERIODDDDD!!!

glambear_ stated:

Congrats!!!! This look is everything!❤️

Eabgd stated:

YAAAAAASSSSS DEEEEEEEEDEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!! We are all so proud of you!!

Dadeva stated:

So Wonderful to See!! Congratulations again Dede!! ✨

missdotholla stated:

Well deserved sis!

Joselyn Dumas Rocks Kente With Hand Embroidered Bodice For Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere In SA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas, among the well-dressed female celebrities at the Bridgerton season 3 premiere in South Africa.

The gifted TV presenter looked stunning at the star-studded event in a gown explicitly designed by Pistis GH.

Ms. Nancy, a Ghanaian style coach, and other celebrities have remarked on Joselyn Dumas's sophisticated ensemble.

Source: YEN.com.gh