A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities, including Yvonne Nelson and Joselyn Dumas, present at the 2023 Humanitarian Awards Global

The award-winning actresses didn't disappoint their fans with their gorgeous looks and braid hairstyles

Some social media have commented on Yvonne Nelson's maxi black outfit at the star-studded event

Humanitarian Awards Global 2023 took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel, with top celebrities, business executives, philanthropists and educationists gracing the event in style.

It was a night of glitz and glamour as exceptional Ghanaian individuals excelling in their unique way were honoured to continue impacting society with their good deeds.

Yvonne Nelson, Joselyn Dumas and Okyeame Kwame rock elegant outfits. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

The hardworking humanitarians were nominees for various categories, including Outstanding Voice of Impact, Outstanding Social Development Activist, and Outstanding Child Survival Advocacy Awards, among others.

Joselyn Dumas looks fabulous in a black gown

A-lister Ghanaian actress and fashion icon Joselyn Dumas wore a beautiful dress designed by top fashion designer Duaba Serwaa to present awards at the Humanitarian Awards Global.

Joselyn Dumas looked ethereal in her natural cornrow and mild makeup while modelling in elegant high heels.

Yvonne Nelson slays in a black maxi dress

Ghanaian actress and published author Yvonne Nelson turned heads in her black maxi dress and simple braids at the star-studded event.

Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmannlooks regal in an African Print outfit at HAG 2023

National Science and Maths quiz mistress Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann looked stunning in a two-piece African print ensemble and African braids while taking beautiful photos with other celebrities.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame looks dapper in a red lace kaftan

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame stepped out as he rocked a stylish red two-piece kaftan designed with rhinestones.

Okyeame Kwame's son, Sir Bota, wore a green see-through kaftan to accompany his dad at the red carpet-event.

