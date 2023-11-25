Actress/presenter Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has marked a significant milestone as she turns 35

The Media General star took to her socials to share photos sporting a stunning outfit to celebrate the occasion

The media personality has been inundated with birthday messages on social media by fans and celebrities

Media General presenter Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku celebrated her 35th birthday with stunning photos on her Instagram account on Friday, November 24.

The former Asaase Radio presenter took time from her hectic schedule to mark her special day with fans.

Naa Ashorkor marks her 35th birthday. Photo credit: naa_ashorkor.

Source: Instagram

Naa Ashorkor sported a lovely ensemble with large earrings. She delivered multiple images on her platform.

"Dear God, blow my mind. Amen. Chapter 35," the media personality captioned the frames.

See her post below:

Media personalities and fans celebrate Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor has received many birthday messages on social media, with fans and celebrities taking the time to wish her a happy birthday.

Ama_a_asamoah said:

Happy birthday, @naa_ashorkor_ ❤️.

Dhatgirlcalledzee indicated:

Naa, this beauty we can't handle o. Happy 35th birthday.

Apiorkor said:

Happy birthday, love ❤️.

Fiifi_annang mentioned:

Happy birthday .

Dugbakie reacted:

I love you, Naa.

Giftykod said:

Happy blessed birthday ma'am .

Niel_jnr reacted:

Belated birthday .

Anniecielto said:

Happy Blessed Birthday to you, dear. May your new age be blessed.

Source: YEN.com.gh