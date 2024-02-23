Ghanaian gospel musician Enuonyam has gone viral with her beautiful kente outfit for her traditional wedding

The famous pastor's daughter stole the spotlight on the dancefloor with her impressive dance moves

Some social media users have congratulated the young couple Enuonyam and Tuffour on the blissful wedding

Ghanaian female gospel musician Enuonyam Akuffo is the latest celebrity bride in town. The plus-size with an infectious smile looked spectacular in a black structured gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The beautiful twin bride wore a charming frontal hairstyle and mild makeup while flaunting her expensive ring in the lovely video.

Ghanaian musician Enuonyam and her husband look stunning together. Photo credit: @kiwiphotography

Ghanaian groom Manuel Tuffour looked dashing in a stylish black jacket and perfect-fit trousers to complete his look.

Watch the video the pre-wedding video below;

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam dazzles in a blue puff-sleeve bridal robe

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam, the daughter of a famous pastor in Ghana, looked heavenly in a two-tone corseted bridal robe for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam slays in a glittering kente gown

Ghanaian bride Enuonyam and her pretty bridesmaids impressed the wedding guests with her impeccable dance moves.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Enuonyam Akuffo's beautiful kente gown and hairstyle for her plush wedding

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

afrogabby__'s profile picture

congratulations auntie ❤

adwoa_god stated:

Congratulations Enounyam,.this is the doing of the lord❤️

willykeys_ stated:

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Beatricekyeiadwubi stated:

Awwwn, I'm so happy. Congratulations my beautiful Enuonyam

wisdombansah3 stated:

Love is sweet la

meek_ghartey stated:

CONGRATS Enounyam❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

the_veryownstar stated:

@enuonyam_ is a very beautiful Lady of substance❤️❤️

ethel__mavis stated:

There's something about @enuonyam_ 's smile it's so beautiful

Annadufie stated:

Sis @enuonyam_ is so beautiful. You are blessed paa

claraboakye_global stated:

Congratulations again sis @enuonyam_ . May El-Roi see you through it all

