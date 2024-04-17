United Showbiz host MzGee has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she is a top style icon with an unmatched fashion sense

MzGee looked breathtaking in a tailored-to-fit dress and expensive designer shoes to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's red carpet-inspired outfit and hairstyle for her photoshoot

Ghanaian media personality and host of the famous United Showbiz entertainment program MzGee is still in a celebratory mood after making a huge donation to an orphanage on her birthday in April 2024.

The style influencer looked incredible in a peach lace long-sleeve dress for her new photoshoot as she chalks many successes in life.

MzGee shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this heartwarming caption;

…And MzGee was great, went forward and grew until she became very great!

3rd Monday, 3rd week of my birth month, April and still all I hear is CONGRATULATIONS on all sides! God’s in the detail. This is my season of CONGRATULATIONS

It all started in April and the evidences, testimonies will be all year round.

The former TV3 presenter styled her stylish look with elegant earrings and a different set of fashionable rings that matched the design of her dress.

For the glam, MzGee looked like a princess in flawless makeup and a simple frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.

Check out the photos below;

MzGee looks terrific in a maxi dress to host the United Showbiz program

MzGee couldn't stop smiling as she posed in her custom-made dress for a video shoot before anchoring the much-anticipated Saturday night program.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz has commented on MzGee's gorgeous outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ajpoundz_gh stated:

Beautiful Dress Sis❤️

ms_aj_sampong stated:

All NSPPDIAN will understand the first statement if you joined today's prayers ❤️❤️

didi_dear stated:

Who be this fine gerrrr?? U fine oooo

priscillaadjeigyimah stated:

Where was this look on your birthday???

oheneba_akosua_kyerewaa stated:

NSPPD? We Dey pray

Joekaygh stated:

Queen n more

Bessahghana stated:

Clean heart

akosua_sika_futuro stated:

Very eyeful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

studiochiques_parlour stated:

Stunning

_keenozbags stated:

That’s the NSPPD glow. You are great sis

kindii_jnr stated:

Superwoman

Senamapril stated:

This is beautiful

