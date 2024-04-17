MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Enchanting In Cleavage-Baring Peachy Lace Dress And Expensive Wig
- United Showbiz host MzGee has proven beyond reasonable doubt that she is a top style icon with an unmatched fashion sense
- MzGee looked breathtaking in a tailored-to-fit dress and expensive designer shoes to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on MzGee's red carpet-inspired outfit and hairstyle for her photoshoot
Ghanaian media personality and host of the famous United Showbiz entertainment program MzGee is still in a celebratory mood after making a huge donation to an orphanage on her birthday in April 2024.
The style influencer looked incredible in a peach lace long-sleeve dress for her new photoshoot as she chalks many successes in life.
MzGee shared the beautiful photos on Instagram with this heartwarming caption;
…And MzGee was great, went forward and grew until she became very great!
3rd Monday, 3rd week of my birth month, April and still all I hear is CONGRATULATIONS on all sides! God’s in the detail. This is my season of CONGRATULATIONS
It all started in April and the evidences, testimonies will be all year round.
The former TV3 presenter styled her stylish look with elegant earrings and a different set of fashionable rings that matched the design of her dress.
For the glam, MzGee looked like a princess in flawless makeup and a simple frontal lace ponytail hairstyle.
Check out the photos below;
MzGee looks terrific in a maxi dress to host the United Showbiz program
MzGee couldn't stop smiling as she posed in her custom-made dress for a video shoot before anchoring the much-anticipated Saturday night program.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian media personality AJ Poundz has commented on MzGee's gorgeous outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
ajpoundz_gh stated:
Beautiful Dress Sis❤️
ms_aj_sampong stated:
All NSPPDIAN will understand the first statement if you joined today's prayers ❤️❤️
didi_dear stated:
Who be this fine gerrrr?? U fine oooo
priscillaadjeigyimah stated:
Where was this look on your birthday???
oheneba_akosua_kyerewaa stated:
NSPPD? We Dey pray
Joekaygh stated:
Queen n more
Bessahghana stated:
Clean heart
akosua_sika_futuro stated:
Very eyeful ❤️❤️❤️❤️
studiochiques_parlour stated:
Stunning
_keenozbags stated:
That’s the NSPPD glow. You are great sis
kindii_jnr stated:
Superwoman
Senamapril stated:
This is beautiful
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee's high fashion sense after taking over the show from Nana Ama McBrown.
Towards the end of last year, the gorgeous media personality never stopped surprising her followers with new looks.
Some social media users have commented on MzGee's new video about her sophisticated appearance and endearing hairstyle.
Source: YEN.com.gh