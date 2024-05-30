Emelia Brobbey: Actress Looks Ethereal In A Peplum African Print Dress With Glittering Collar
- Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey continues to impress her fans with her gorgeous outfits on her lifestyle show
- In her latest Instagram post, Emelia Brobbey, the style influencer, turned heads in a short African print dress
- Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's ravishing look and hairstyle
Award-winning Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has joined the list of famous style influencers in Ghana after spending some months in the UK.
Okukuseku Talk Show's host has invested in her looks as she consults with top fashion designers to design her custom-made dresses.
For her latest photoshoot, the fashionista looked regal in a short, peplum African print dress that accentuated her curves.
Emelia Brobbey looked terrific in a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Emelia Brobbey rocks a white pantsuit
Ghanaian entrepreneur Emelia Brobbey looked incredible in a white perfect-fit pantsuit with round gold buttons for her photoshoot.
She wore an elegant coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the cameras.
Check out the photos below;
Ghanaians comment on Emelia Brobbey's stunning African print dress
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
afia_goldy stated:
Pretty ❤️❤️
sarabel488 stated:
Beautiful love ❤️ it
Sandraamanor stated:
Stunning
iamobaapajulie stated:
Oh waooow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Queen Emz
shaibuseidu39 stated:
Beautiful
ali_daterush stated:
You’re beautiful ❤
adepa_benny stated:
Very sweet
richygolden87 stated:
Beautiful as always ❤️
dadaba_walcott_official stated:
Gorgeous❤️❤️
loves_emelia_brobbey stated:
❤️❤️❤️❤️
albert_emu stated:
Black beautiful
erphiyary_whinky stated:
They look very good on you Ma
Iamgildedgold stated:
Nice outfit?..You look good
Uniquelaserwhitening stated:
My beautiful Queen. ❤️❤️❤️
feliciamensah672 stated:
You rock it very well
archiosbee_ stated:
❤️❤️❤️
jessys_clothing stated:
Oow yes and you rock
Sandraamanor stated:
It's the smile for me
adwoaakomahopoku stated:
You look classy mummy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Emelia Brobbey, who went viral after revealing her cleavage in a beautiful video.
As she stepped out, the articulate TV host mesmerised her fans with her classy outfit. Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's breathtaking photos.
Source: YEN.com.gh
