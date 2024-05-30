Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey continues to impress her fans with her gorgeous outfits on her lifestyle show

In her latest Instagram post, Emelia Brobbey, the style influencer, turned heads in a short African print dress

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's ravishing look and hairstyle

Award-winning Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey has joined the list of famous style influencers in Ghana after spending some months in the UK.

Okukuseku Talk Show's host has invested in her looks as she consults with top fashion designers to design her custom-made dresses.

Emelia Brobbey slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

Source: Instagram

For her latest photoshoot, the fashionista looked regal in a short, peplum African print dress that accentuated her curves.

Emelia Brobbey looked terrific in a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup while smiling beautifully for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Emelia Brobbey rocks a white pantsuit

Ghanaian entrepreneur Emelia Brobbey looked incredible in a white perfect-fit pantsuit with round gold buttons for her photoshoot.

She wore an elegant coiled hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaians comment on Emelia Brobbey's stunning African print dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

afia_goldy stated:

Pretty ❤️❤️

sarabel488 stated:

Beautiful love ❤️ it

Sandraamanor stated:

Stunning

iamobaapajulie stated:

Oh waooow❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️. Queen Emz

shaibuseidu39 stated:

Beautiful

ali_daterush stated:

You’re beautiful ❤

adepa_benny stated:

Very sweet

richygolden87 stated:

Beautiful as always ❤️

dadaba_walcott_official stated:

Gorgeous❤️❤️

loves_emelia_brobbey stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️

albert_emu stated:

Black beautiful

erphiyary_whinky stated:

They look very good on you Ma

Iamgildedgold stated:

Nice outfit?..You look good

Uniquelaserwhitening stated:

My beautiful Queen. ❤️❤️❤️

feliciamensah672 stated:

You rock it very well

archiosbee_ stated:

❤️❤️❤️

jessys_clothing stated:

Oow yes and you rock

Sandraamanor stated:

It's the smile for me

adwoaakomahopoku stated:

You look classy mummy

Source: YEN.com.gh