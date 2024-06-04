TGMA 24: Wesley Kesse Fails Woefully As He Rocks Red Outfit And Wet Curls: "Unnecessary Pressure"
- Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse did not impress his fans with his ensemble at the 2024 TGMA
- The male fashionista wore an expensive frontal hairstyle that matched his stylish outfit
- Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's sartorial choices at the red-carpet event
Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse is still trending online after making a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.
The rising male style influencer wore a red long-sleeve shirt and a red bustier with red tailored-to-fit trousers.
While rocking his designer boots, Wesley Kesse completed his look with a stylish red long-sleeve jacket in an Instagram GRWM( Get red with me) video.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Food blogger Wesley Kesse opted for a frontal lace wig that complimented his skin tone. He accessorized his look with an expensive, fashionable ring and gold studded earrings.
TGMA 24: Becca slays in a shiny dress with an oversized neckline: "Why is she always adjusting the dress?"
Before gracing the red carpet, the fashion model completed his look with stylish sunglasses for his official photoshoot.
Watch the video below:
Wesley Kesse rocks green outfits
Wesley Kesse stepped out in style, rocking a silky designer long-sleeve shirt and trousers paired with black pointed boots.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians comment on Wesley Kesse's outfit at the TGMA 24
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
naadromo_diamond stated:
Why’s he looking like haemoglobin?
Jaycwall stated:
Ah wait, is he wearing a frontal???
Nanakwakuwhyte stated:
Is he wearing a frontal wig
b.l.a.k.e.m.p.e.r.o.r stated:
See the way you are feeling uncomfortable arh
just.wow_gifthub stated:
If ladies and gentlemen was a person
its_tiyuhna stated:
Comments killing me lmaooooo
kobe_boujee stated:
Niqqaz be slaying and that’s on period
nanakwasi_basabasa stated:
Wayɛ Sɛɛ Mogya Duro
aboagyewaa_nadia stated:
Obi se Ajagurajah anaaa
msss.melanin stated:
2024 TGMAs: Piesie Esther conquers the red carpet with her structured gown and charming hairstyle: "On point"
Everything about that wig he is wearing just me off…tswwwwww
santiago__907 stated:
When is this law going to be passed? Nkwaseasem no d))so w) Kurom ha too much
frenchkissdj stated:
What’s it with men in Ghana trying to dress like women…. Seems they losing the plot
missmabelta stated:
Why will he not sweat? Mtchewwwww
_milllyrock stated:
So he couldn’t just use his natural hair? Eeei boi
nana_yaa_57 stated:
Berima ohy3 wet curls,enfa bi da
most.419 stated:
The dress shows he nor dey watch football UCL final
jholie_s stated:
Caption should be “WESLEY WORE THE RED CARPET “
nanaajua200 stated:
The dressing is not complete, he didn't fix his nails.
Delay Looks Stunning Without Makeup As She Slays In Cute Shorts While Dancing With Wesley Kesse
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, who posted a video of herself looking immaculate without makeup.
TGMA 24: Ghanaians blast Gyakie's makeup artiste for her epic makeup failure: "She rub lipstick on her face"
During her dancing classes with Wesley Kesse, the 41-year-old looked stunning in a two-piece loungewear and orange fluffy shoes.
Some social media users have left comments on Delay's amusing dance video, in which she showcases her moves.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh