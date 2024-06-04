Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse did not impress his fans with his ensemble at the 2024 TGMA

The male fashionista wore an expensive frontal hairstyle that matched his stylish outfit

Some social media users have commented on Wesley Kesse's sartorial choices at the red-carpet event

Ghanaian TikToker Wesley Kesse is still trending online after making a bold fashion statement at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The rising male style influencer wore a red long-sleeve shirt and a red bustier with red tailored-to-fit trousers.

Wesley Kesse rocks red outfit at TGMA 24. Photo credit: @kwadwosheldon.

While rocking his designer boots, Wesley Kesse completed his look with a stylish red long-sleeve jacket in an Instagram GRWM( Get red with me) video.

Food blogger Wesley Kesse opted for a frontal lace wig that complimented his skin tone. He accessorized his look with an expensive, fashionable ring and gold studded earrings.

Before gracing the red carpet, the fashion model completed his look with stylish sunglasses for his official photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Wesley Kesse rocks green outfits

Wesley Kesse stepped out in style, rocking a silky designer long-sleeve shirt and trousers paired with black pointed boots.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians comment on Wesley Kesse's outfit at the TGMA 24

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

naadromo_diamond stated:

Why’s he looking like haemoglobin?

Jaycwall stated:

Ah wait, is he wearing a frontal???

Nanakwakuwhyte stated:

Is he wearing a frontal wig

b.l.a.k.e.m.p.e.r.o.r stated:

See the way you are feeling uncomfortable arh

just.wow_gifthub stated:

If ladies and gentlemen was a person

its_tiyuhna stated:

Comments killing me lmaooooo

kobe_boujee stated:

Niqqaz be slaying and that’s on period

nanakwasi_basabasa stated:

Wayɛ Sɛɛ Mogya Duro

aboagyewaa_nadia stated:

Obi se Ajagurajah anaaa

msss.melanin stated:

Everything about that wig he is wearing just me off…tswwwwww

santiago__907 stated:

When is this law going to be passed? Nkwaseasem no d))so w) Kurom ha too much

frenchkissdj stated:

What’s it with men in Ghana trying to dress like women…. Seems they losing the plot

missmabelta stated:

Why will he not sweat? Mtchewwwww

_milllyrock stated:

So he couldn’t just use his natural hair? Eeei boi

nana_yaa_57 stated:

Berima ohy3 wet curls,enfa bi da

most.419 stated:

The dress shows he nor dey watch football UCL final

jholie_s stated:

Caption should be “WESLEY WORE THE RED CARPET “

nanaajua200 stated:

The dressing is not complete, he didn't fix his nails.

