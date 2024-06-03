Nadia Buari, Benedicta Gafah and other famous Ghanaian celebrities are trending online after slaying at the 25th TGMA

Some top female stars, including Gyakie, suffered makeup failure at the star-studded event over the weekend

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of worst-dressed stars who graced the red carpet in a stylish outfit

The 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Award red carpet was an epic fail, the worst we have seen so far.

Most Ghanaians are not very disappointed in their favourite female celebrities for their sartorial choices at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

Some fashionistas have described this year's red carpet as an embarrassment to the Ghanaian fashion industry, which has talented designers like Sima Brew, Kennedy Tetteh, Groovy Thread, Paon, and Pistis.

Wendy Shay, Becca, and Benedicta Gafah rock stunning outfits at the 2024 TGMA. Photo credit: @ronnieiseverywhere.

These famous celebrities, including actresses, influencers, and female music stars, did not employ the services of top stylists like Akosua Vee, Bevvy and others to put together red-carpet-worthy looks for the biggest music event in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of worst-dressed stars according to social media reactions.

Some Ghanaians comment on their favourite celebrities' outfits on the red carpet

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Becca slays in a shiny dress

Ghanaian musician Becca looked gorgeous in a criss-cross shiny dress and centre-parted long ponytail hairstyle on the red carpet.

One person wrote,

"Didn’t she fitted the dress before collecting? Cos this attitude of pulling the sleeves not nice kraa".

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari rocks a long lace

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari attended the red carpet-event in a turtleneck lace dress with billowing sleeves and a long cape.

She wore a short, curly hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

One person wrote,

Those times Selly be giving pressure for the red carpet. Selly we need you back

Watch the video below:

Salma Mumin stuns in a floral lace gown

Salma Mumin looked impeccable in a cleavage-baring floral applique dress with a floor-sweeping ruffled train.

The fashion entrepreneur looked charming in a long, curly hairstyle accessorised with artificial flowers.

One person wrote,

I don’t understand is it that we don’t have enough talented fashion designer’s in Ghana?? Because I don’t get it with some of these designs.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay turns heads in a black dress

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay wore an all-black ensemble, showing off her undergarments on the red carpet.

Wendy Shay looked flawless with her mild makeup while accessorizing her look with a gold jewellery set.

Watch the video below:

Fella Makafui looked terrific in a red dress

Medikal's ex-wife almost made it to the list of the best-dressed celebrities. She wore a corseted red dress and flawless makeup.

One person wrote,

But why are the bust caps on the side who tailored her gown tho

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's wife looks classy in a two-piece outfit

Dr Louisa Ansong ditched red carpet gowns for her signature look, a simple top and form-fitting pants to the red carpet event.

Watch the video below:

Felicia Osei slays in a pleated dress

Onua TV presenter Felicia Osei looked fabulous in a pleated dress and heavy makeup as she posed for the cameras.

One person wrote,

Lovely hair and makeup but I don’t understand why they don’t wear appropriate dress for their body type…. Wa ye bebreeee bi saaa no

Watch the video below:

Benedicta Gafah looks ravishing in a red dress

Kumawood actress Benedicta Gafah flaunted her skin in a red ruched gown styled with a heavy beaded headpiece.

One person wrote,

Beautiful details but honestly the head piece is throwing me off

Watch the video below:

Mzbel looks regal in a glittering sequin dress

Ghanaian singer and media personality Mzbel wore a sparkly dress, matching hair accessory, and bag.

One person wrote,

She’s still in her youthful age with that shine shine ✨ but she’s my favorite always but not today

Asantewaa looks classy in a purple dress

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa wore a purple cleavage-baring beaded dress and frontal lace hairstyle.

One person wrote,

Hmm asem oo. Is the first part of the dress wow then you see the bottom p3 then The curtains and tablecloths ahh wow. As their tailor sleeping or drunk to finish their dresses anaa . Ekasen.

Watch the video below:

25th TGMA: Top 5 Female Ghanaian Style Icons To Watch Out For On The Red Carpet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about well-known celebrities Ghanaians expect to trend with her looks at the 25th TGMA.

These fashion moguls invest in their outfits, makeup, hairstyles and shoes to make bold statements at every event.

YEN.com.gh has posted the list of female stars everyone expects to see on the red carpet.

