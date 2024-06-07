Ghanaian TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has gone viral with her stylish outfit

The screen diva looked stunning in a coloured outfit and flawless makeup to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Delay's ready-to-wear outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has turned heads with her beautiful wrap dress.

The host of the popular entertainment show wore a long-sleeve dress that flaunted her cleavage and smooth thighs.

Deloris Frimpong Manso slays in beautiful dresses. Photo credit: @delayghana.

Delay accessorised her look with a customised gold chain, elegant bracelets and expensive gold wristwatch.

The chief executive officer of Delay Foods wore a frontal centre-parted coloured hairstyle that made her glow.

Delay wore flawless makeup, short eyelashes and perfectly drawn eyebrows to enhance her beauty.

Check out the photos below:

Delays looks ethereal in a stunning kente gown

The eloquent TV host Delay wore a strapless custom-made kente gown highlighting her voluptuous figure.

She styled her look with a shiny clutch purse matching her round loop earrings for the photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Delay Flaunts Her Curves In A White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Deloris Frimpong Manso wore a white dress style for sophisticated women.

Delay wore a gorgeous ready-to-wear suit adorned with frills for her stunning photoshoot.

Several people have commented on Delay's new curly hairstyle and expensive shoes on social media.

