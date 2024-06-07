Delay: TV Host Flaunts Her Smooth Thighs As She Rocks A Long-Sleeve Wrap Dress And Coloured Hair
- Ghanaian TV presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has gone viral with her stylish outfit
- The screen diva looked stunning in a coloured outfit and flawless makeup to complete her look
- Some social media users have commented on Delay's ready-to-wear outfit and hairstyle
Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, has turned heads with her beautiful wrap dress.
The host of the popular entertainment show wore a long-sleeve dress that flaunted her cleavage and smooth thighs.
Delay accessorised her look with a customised gold chain, elegant bracelets and expensive gold wristwatch.
The chief executive officer of Delay Foods wore a frontal centre-parted coloured hairstyle that made her glow.
Delay wore flawless makeup, short eyelashes and perfectly drawn eyebrows to enhance her beauty.
Sista Afia flaunts her heavy backside as she rocks denim in More Money music video featuring King Paluta
Check out the photos below:
Delays looks ethereal in a stunning kente gown
The eloquent TV host Delay wore a strapless custom-made kente gown highlighting her voluptuous figure.
She styled her look with a shiny clutch purse matching her round loop earrings for the photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei has commented on Delay's stunning outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
osei__felicia stated:
Fione
abioyequadri69 stated:
Looking cool
solothebossa2 stated:
Beautiful shines
freezy_macbones_official_ stated:
❤️❤️
debbie_yebbie stated:
Fantastically wonderfully gloriously gorgeous mami
Efyaella stated:
Queeeeeeeeeeeeeeen!
ruby_confectioneries stated:
Many congratulations
kellyberl22 stated:
Hw3 table no so fadi adansei. Madam High Tension ❤️
Jonathatwum stated:
U stunning
Joyceannoryeboah stated:
Dominate, Queen
frempong_joseph stated:
I love u, but you're not responding to my requests ❤️❤️❤️
dami_5544 stated:
You are looking so Cute and Stunning.
TGMA 24: 2022 GMB winner stuns in a gorgeous spiral cord gown designed with expensive Swarovski crystals
rilwess4luv stated:
Congratulations
Rukkizlarry stated:
Absolutely gorgeous
omololadasola stated:
Congratulations more winning God is able
olabisilawalbashirat stated:
So beautiful
Delay Flaunts Her Curves In A White Skintight Off-Shoulder Dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Deloris Frimpong Manso wore a white dress style for sophisticated women.
Delay wore a gorgeous ready-to-wear suit adorned with frills for her stunning photoshoot.
Several people have commented on Delay's new curly hairstyle and expensive shoes on social media.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh