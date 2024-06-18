Efia Odo: Ghanaian Socialite Looks Terrific In A Green Long-Sleeve Pleated Dress And Elegant Shoes
- Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has impressed many corporate women with her elegant long dress
- The talented musician styled her cleavage-baring dress with expensive designer shoes and matching bag
- Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's breathtaking look and hairstyle on Instagram
Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo has mesmerised her fans with her stunning outfit.
The famous video vixen looked decently in a figure hugging long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves.
Efia Odo accessorised her look with expensive earrings, beautiful necklace with a unique pendant and fashionable ring.
The style influencer wore an elegant side-parted long blond hairstyle that blended with her skin tone and mild makeup to complete her look.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
United Showbiz host MzGee looks fabulous in a two-piece denim outfit designed with kente fabric: "Drip on us"
The beauty goddess completed her look with black Yves Saint Laurent that matched her elegant black high heels.
Check out the photo below:
Efia Odo steals the spotlight at the 2024 TGMA in a gold dress
Ghanaina musician Efia Odo was among the best-dressed female celebrities the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commentd on Efia Odo's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
jio_fort stated:
Nyame y3 Odo❤️
pri4fit stated:
Efia is the kinda girl that can give you the dirty, sassy, bad girl, stunning and classy look. She’s just impeccable
gyasilawrencia stated:
Stunning
ami_ami_finegirl stated:
You who tf you said u are !!! 6+2
Mhorenyc stated:
Pretty girl who loves God
Henrywestlifestyle stated:
Beautiful woman
star_maradona_ stated:
Madam mock this your hills de33 2k
jio_fort stated:
Nyame y3 Odo❤️
mico_majid stated:
Classic
amedu_desmond_ stated:
Queen❤️
Efia Odo Looks Classy In A Long Ruched Dress And Short Blond Hairstyle To Church
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who impressed several people on social media by showing up to church in a respectable outfit.
Efia Odo looked sophisticated in a long dress, which she accessorized with a sophisticated pair of high heels.
Some social media have complimented Efia Odo on her gorgeous ensemble and flawless makeup.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh