Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has impressed many corporate women with her elegant long dress

The talented musician styled her cleavage-baring dress with expensive designer shoes and matching bag

Some social media users have commented on Efia Odo's breathtaking look and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian socialite Andrea Owusu popularly called Efia Odo has mesmerised her fans with her stunning outfit.

The famous video vixen looked decently in a figure hugging long-sleeve dress that accentuated her curves.

Efia Odo looks stunning in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @efia_odo.

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo accessorised her look with expensive earrings, beautiful necklace with a unique pendant and fashionable ring.

The style influencer wore an elegant side-parted long blond hairstyle that blended with her skin tone and mild makeup to complete her look.

The beauty goddess completed her look with black Yves Saint Laurent that matched her elegant black high heels.

Check out the photo below:

Efia Odo steals the spotlight at the 2024 TGMA in a gold dress

Ghanaina musician Efia Odo was among the best-dressed female celebrities the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards on June 1, 2024.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commentd on Efia Odo's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jio_fort stated:

Nyame y3 Odo❤️

pri4fit stated:

Efia is the kinda girl that can give you the dirty, sassy, bad girl, stunning and classy look. She’s just impeccable

gyasilawrencia stated:

Stunning

ami_ami_finegirl stated:

You who tf you said u are !!! 6+2

Mhorenyc stated:

Pretty girl who loves God

Henrywestlifestyle stated:

Beautiful woman

star_maradona_ stated:

Madam mock this your hills de33 2k

jio_fort stated:

mico_majid stated:

Classic

amedu_desmond_ stated:

Queen❤️

Efia Odo Looks Classy In A Long Ruched Dress And Short Blond Hairstyle To Church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Efia Odo, who impressed several people on social media by showing up to church in a respectable outfit.

Efia Odo looked sophisticated in a long dress, which she accessorized with a sophisticated pair of high heels.

Some social media have complimented Efia Odo on her gorgeous ensemble and flawless makeup.

