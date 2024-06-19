Global site navigation

Claudia Lumor: CEO Of Glitz Africa Twirls In Shiny Crop And Tinsel Skirt For Her 44th Birthday Shoot
by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Chief executive officer of Glitz Africa Magazine Claudia Lumor is a top fashion influencer in Africa
  • The outstanding woman with an impressive resume has gone viral with her birthday video
  • Some social media users have commented on Claudia Lumor's beautiful hairstyle for her birthday shoot

Claudia Lumor, a top female politician and chief executive officer of Glitz Africa Magazine And Glitz Fashion Week, has outdone herself with her glittering outfit for her birthday video.

The top style influencer never misses a beat at any red carpet events she attends and all her regular photoshoots are always flawless.

CEO of Glitz Africa Claudia Lumor
CEO of Glitz Africa Claudia Lumor slays in stunning hairstyles. Photo credit: @claudialumor.
Source: Instagram

The mother-of-three looked younger than her age as she slayed in a spaghetti-shiny crop top and a thigh-high tinsel skirt to celebrate her 44th birthday on June 17, 2024.

Claudia Lumor wore a perfect frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup that enhanced her natural melanin skin.

She accessorised her look with a Valentino Garavani bag and black strappy heels highs for the video shoot.

Watch the video below:

Claudia Lumor looks classy in a stylish outfit

Ghanaian businesswoman Claudia Lumor looked incredible in a cleavage-baring long-sleeve suit and matching pointed high heels.

She wore a long, lustrous and voluminous hairstyle with mild makeup for the stunning photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah has commented on Claudia Lumor's birthday video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Haroldamenyah stated:

Happy birthday ✨

Brenlutte stated:

Wow! Happy birthday Claudia! Receive double blessings

Harryprovi stated:

Happy birthday . More greatness and good health

the_gele_center stated:

Foreverrr Younggg- Happy Blessed Birthday Sisss

Drhannahlisa stated:

Happy birthday

Owenomogiafo stated:

Happy birthday dear Claudia. Have a fabulous year

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

Happy birthday Claudia❤️

Osayia stated:

Happy birthday dear indeed God is good

Cookieteegh stated:

Happy birthday Claudia

officialsikaosei stated:

Happy birthday boss lady ❤️

joselyn_dumas stated:

Happy birthday beautiful

dentaa_show stated:

Happy Birthday @claudialumor

angelamensahpoku stated:

Glorious birthday sis... stunning! God's blessings always!

kennethtetteh_ stated:

Happy birthday supper woman @claudialumor

haircode_ stated:

Happy Birthday

Claudia Lumor Makes An Impeccable Fashion Statement On Her 43rd Birthday In This White Cape Dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Claudia Lumor's elegant outfit for her 43rd birthday photoshoot.

The hardworking mother of three adorable children donned a white, form-fitting garment with a cape.

Some Ghanaian influencers and celebrities in the fashion and beauty industries have commented on Claudia Lumor's birthday outfit.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

