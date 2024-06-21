Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui is a hard-working businesswoman who spends on designer brands

The young mother-of-one has gone viral with her luxurious vacation photos in Dubai and the US

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant outfit and sneakers in the viral photos on Instagram

Award-winning actress Fella Makafui has etched her name in the books of female celebrities who love spending vacations outside Ghana.

The ex-wife of Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly called Medikal, is currently in Dubai after jetting off to the United States of America last week.

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui slays in stunning outfits. Photo credit: @fellamakafui.

Fella Makafui flaunted her voluptuous figure in a stylish halter vest and matching shorts for her photoshoot.

The mother-of-one looked charming in her signature short blond hairstyle, mild makeup with blush, and medium-length eyelashes as she smiled for the camera.

Fella Makafui styled her look with a shiny designer bag while rocking a white canvas for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Fella Makafui looks sassy in a shiny short dress

Fella Makafui nearly broke the internet as she slipped on a strapless shiny dress and long curly hairstyle for her date night in New York.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Enigmaticdeon stated:

Funny how some of you niggas been talking back negatively in closed doors and come here to act like lovers. Unfair world

spatter809 stated:

U are my princess

Xonamgemadzi stated:

I go pain them . Them go come talk plenty again. But no see them

spatter809 stated:

My God mother....... forever ,l really like ur body you too shine like my morning Even God is telling me that you would be my b..

ghmekhojo_tv stated:

Looking Pretty Cute ✌️✌️

brighttv00.1 stated:

God bless you bless your family bless everyone around you may his light shine on your part everyday may you found favour before people may your days be fruitful I thank God for you

Officialcodjo stated:

BIGGIRL VIBE ❤️

sargeantmilly1 stated:

Sis nie pressure krakra

j_billionz._ stated:

Please next time cover the tattoos so it doesn't spoil the picture wai!.

