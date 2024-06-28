Ghanaian TikToker Aba Dope is one of the fashionable female presenters working with Onua TV

The fashionista who publicly admitted that she had gone under the knife flaunted her curves in a short dress

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's beautiful outfit and designer handbag

Ghanaian TikToker Aba Martin, popularly called Aba Dope, always takes the opportunity to flaunt her voluptuous figure in stunning outfits.

The food entrepreneur wore a short red dress clinched to her curvy body as she posed flirtatiously for her latest photoshoot.

Aba Dope slays in stunning hairstyle. Photo credit: @abadope.

Aba Dope looked charming in a blond pixie cut hairstyle, flawless makeup, long eyelashes, and perfectly defined eyebrows.

The Onua TV presenter accessorised her look with simple stud earrings, a classy bracelet and a gold wristwatch.

Aba Dope styled her look with a designer tote bag and matching pointed high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Aba Dope slays in a cleavage-baring lace dress

Aba Dope flaunted cleavage in a glittering lace gown and matching gele headwrap for her viral photoshoot.

The style influencer modelled in elegant, shiny high heels to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Aba Dope's short dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

empress_nana_adwoa_dee stated:

Looking so elegant and chichi as always

chebe_hair_plug stated:

You pretty. The lady in red❤️❤️❤️

mzalalish_xx stated:

Drip on drip

m_abena_ stated:

Mehnnnn see shape ⏳, Ay3 great Ampa.

Papakwame stated:

Hour glass❤️

obaa_pa_zuzu stated:

Bobby dope ❤️❤️❤️

franklyapp_od stated:

MENYAKO eh

Kwameobaidon stated:

Yup! Her look is dope alright!!!

Afiamelissa stated:

Looking good as always ❤️

gracewoode75 stated:

Queen and more❤️❤️❤️❤️

sanjaykumarmishra658 stated:

My queen respond me please

Esthermenaye stated:

One of mine favorite song

Preciousbataye stated:

Blessed child ❤️❤️

_.queen_elorm stated:

Unapologetically beautiful ❤️urgh

