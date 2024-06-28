Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Vanessa has turned heads with her two-piece outfit for her latest photoshoot

The 39-year-old Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate flaunted her smooth skin in a see-through leggings

Some social media users have commented on Deborah Vanessa's stylish outfit and hairstyle

Ghanaian model and musician Deborah Owusu-Bonsu, popularly called Sister Derby or Deborah Vanessa, has set the internet ablaze with her classy smock outfit.

The fashion model looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeved, carefully designed smock top that she paired with black leggings for her video shoot.

While twirling in the viral video, Deborah Vanessa looked charming in a long African braids hairstyle and mild makeup.

She accessorised her look with expensive silver earrings, a necklace, fashion rings and a bracelet to match her open-toe mules.

Watch the video below:

Deborah Vanessa rocks a crop top and beautiful crotch pants

Deborah Vanessa flaunted her smooth skin in a criss-cross halter neck top and perfect-fit crotch pants for her video shoot.

She looked fabulous in a centre-parted coloured hairstyle while slaying in stylish sunglasses.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian fashion designer Stevie Frenchie has commented on Deborah Vanessa's stunning outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Steviefrenchie stated:

@sisterdeborah Gaaaaaadamnit!

Cocktailsandstarters stated:

Love this look!

lawrebabe_rebirth stated:

what a wowwww

Wickedqueenj stated:

I love this looks ❤️❤️❤️

pa0n stated:

Sosket

_nutifafa stated:

Best look this year!!!

Raychflix stated:

Gorgeous

Mistameister stated:

Take me into the sea with u please

vanessa_gyimah stated:

Mmmwahhhh!

Evaxalordiah stated:

Addicted to your sweet Feminine aura! ✨✨✨

michealjay2023 stated:

Wow... WHAT A Sassy BEAUTIFUL SUPER STAR

topheyy_touch stated:

You look mwahhhhhh

Deborah Vanessa Looks Regal In Ghanaian Fugu Pants And Lond Pink African Braids

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Deborah Vanessa, who looked stunning at Paris Fashion Week in a garment manufactured locally.

The fashion model had exquisite braids created by a gifted female hairstylist who has worked with other well-known people like Lydia Forson.

Ghanaian musician Ay Poloo is among the celebs who have commented on Deborah Vanessa's gorgeous Instagram photographs.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

