Afia Schwarzenegger Mounts Giant Billboard In Kumasi To Celebrate Her Daughter's 10th Birthday
- Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has set an unbreakable record on her daughter's tenth birthday
- The young model looked heavenly in a colourful kente outfit and gold jewellery set to accessorised her look
- Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's birthday photos
Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's love for her children is unconditional, and she is mounting a giant billboard to celebrate her daughter's tenth birthday.
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter, Miss Pena Geiling E Amankona, is a year older on July 11, 2024, and the young style influencer has warm hearts with her stunning photos.
Miss Pena Geiling E Amankona, popularly called Penalistic, looked ethereal in a classy kente ensemble accessorised with gold jewellery as she posed for the editorial shoot.
The birthday celebrant wore a short curly hairstyle and beautiful accessories and smiled beautifully for the camera.
Afia Schwarzenegger's pretty daughter slays in a beaded dress and frontal lace hair for her birthday shoot
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter shared the viral video on Instagram with this caption;
Thank you, Jesus, Mum @queenafiaschwarzenegger said 10 is divine
Watch the video below:
Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter looks classy in flawless makeup
Afia Schwarzenegger's beautiful daughter posed like a supermodel for her birthday shoot, wearing an expensive pearly necklace.
She looked spotless with flawless makeup and bold red lipstick matching her acrylic nails.
Check out the photos below:
Ghanaians react as Afia Schwarzenegger mounts a billboard to celebrate her daughter's birthday
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Maamearabaamoba stated:
Yes it is baby girl. You are blessed beyond reasonable doubt
Simbeann stated:
Happy birthday, my beautiful baby girl. I love u so much ❤️❤️
Selinaoseinyarko stated:
Happy birthday my beautiful granddaughter ❤️❤️❤️. Touch the sky.
Gloria Sarfo wins over the internet with her natural curves as she slays in a black form-fitting dress
queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:
You will soon understand your name Osikanikaakyire..don't worry my ❤️.the world is at your feet.
Maamearabaamoba stated:
In addy, Penalist❤️
Mildredefyadecland stated:
God really bless ur mum doing this alone is a whole investment and taking care of u awwww Nyame Nhyira nu.
Nanakwameprempeh stated:
A treasure to cherish...a bag of gold ✨️....a Princess after her mums heart...live long in good health osikanii kaakyire...blessed birthday to you Princess @penalistic_pena
