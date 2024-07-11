Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has set an unbreakable record on her daughter's tenth birthday

The young model looked heavenly in a colourful kente outfit and gold jewellery set to accessorised her look

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's birthday photos

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger's love for her children is unconditional, and she is mounting a giant billboard to celebrate her daughter's tenth birthday.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter, Miss Pena Geiling E Amankona, is a year older on July 11, 2024, and the young style influencer has warm hearts with her stunning photos.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter slays in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger.

Source: Instagram

Miss Pena Geiling E Amankona, popularly called Penalistic, looked ethereal in a classy kente ensemble accessorised with gold jewellery as she posed for the editorial shoot.

The birthday celebrant wore a short curly hairstyle and beautiful accessories and smiled beautifully for the camera.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter shared the viral video on Instagram with this caption;

Thank you, Jesus, Mum @queenafiaschwarzenegger said 10 is divine

Watch the video below:

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter looks classy in flawless makeup

Afia Schwarzenegger's beautiful daughter posed like a supermodel for her birthday shoot, wearing an expensive pearly necklace.

She looked spotless with flawless makeup and bold red lipstick matching her acrylic nails.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react as Afia Schwarzenegger mounts a billboard to celebrate her daughter's birthday

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Maamearabaamoba stated:

Yes it is baby girl. You are blessed beyond reasonable doubt

Simbeann stated:

Happy birthday, my beautiful baby girl. I love u so much ❤️❤️

Selinaoseinyarko stated:

Happy birthday my beautiful granddaughter ❤️❤️❤️. Touch the sky.

queenafiaschwarzenegger stated:

You will soon understand your name Osikanikaakyire..don't worry my ❤️.the world is at your feet.

Maamearabaamoba stated:

In addy, Penalist❤️

Mildredefyadecland stated:

God really bless ur mum doing this alone is a whole investment and taking care of u awwww Nyame Nhyira nu.

Nanakwameprempeh stated:

A treasure to cherish...a bag of gold ✨️....a Princess after her mums heart...live long in good health osikanii kaakyire...blessed birthday to you Princess @penalistic_pena

Afia Schwarzenegger's Daughter Looks Grown In New Photos As She Rocks Red Gown, Red Lipstick And Gold Anklet

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Afia Schwarzenegger, who posted lovely pictures of her daughter on her birthday.

The stylish daughter of well-known Ghanaian socialite Valentina Agyeiwaa meets the expectations of her fans with her classy outfit.

Social media users and other Ghanaian celebrities have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter's pictures.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh