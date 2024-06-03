Afia Schwarzenegger has criticised singer, Wendy Shay over the dress she wore to this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards event

In a trending video, Afia Schwar claims Wendy dressed like she was a widow or someone going to her mother’s funeral

The video has sparked a lot of reactions from social media users

Controversial Ghanaian social media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has hit out at singer, Wendy Shay over her fashion style at this year’s TGMA event.

Afia Schwarzenegger Calls Out Wendy Shay Over TGMA Dress

In a trending video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Wendy Shay dressed like a widow to the prestigious 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA24) event on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

According to Afia, Wendy Shay looked ‘cheap’, mocking that curtains were used to make the attire for her. She added that the singer looked like someone going to her mother’s funeral instead of the TGMA event.

Wendy Shay received a lot of praise from fashionistas for gracing the TGMA event in an all-black see-through gown, but it appears Afia was unimpressed with the singer’s fashion sense.

Check out the video below:

Social Media users comment on Afia Schwarzenegger’s video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments as social media users reacted to the video.

@wuze_wuze commented:

“Afia you’re the last person to criticize these ladiesyour takashi in doing things baffles me….what clothes do you wear? If there’s any one to criticize these ladies it should be Nana Akua Addo not you. Leave the work for Charley Dior to do it professionally for us to laugh. Loneliness kill you there!! ”

@emeliaquaye commented:

“But to honest the red carpet was total joke kraa ,like tic tok awards night”

@lindaadu73 commented:

“Truth be told, GH acclaimed celebs should invest in their fashion, the red carpet was a total mess. To be a celeb no bi Gari and beans but these reviews coming from Afia who dragged Charlie Dior severally makes it someway oo”

@audreyandaana commented:

“So, of what sense would it be to spend so much on a dress for just a day ? She has set the space for u Afia to follow”

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges Cheddar’s policy on education

Earlier, Afia Schwarzenegger questioned independent presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako's policy on education.

During an interview between Bediako and Bola Ray on Starr FM, Afia Schwarzenegger called into the radio programme to question the presidential aspirant about his educational policy and plans to address the country's prevailing economic challenges.

She also claimed that the New Force Party leader does not value education.

