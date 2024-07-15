Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther has taken over the Summer Worship event with her gorgeous outfits

The talented musician looked impeccable in an African print dress designed by a top male designer in Kumasi

Some social media users have commented on Piesie Esther's elegant outfit and flawless makeup

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Asiedu, popularly known as Piesie Esther, has collaborated with Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, the chief executive officer of Groovy Thread, to design a stunning African print dress for a program in Canada.

Piesie Esther looked ecstatic as she modelled in the long puff-sleeved corseted dress that complimented her skin tone.

Ghanaian gospel musician Piesie Esther dazzles in an African print dress, in collaboration with Ghanaian fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Mireku, for a program in Canada. Photo credit: @piesiesther

The style influencer wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled for the camera.

Piesie Esther wore red stilettos with embellishments to match her ankle-length pleated dress after her electrifying performance at the Summer Worship event in Canada.

Fans comments on Piesie Esther's elegant outfit

Piesie Esther dazzles in a pleated lace dress

Award-winning musician Piesie Esther looked exquisite in a sleeveless, deep-plunge dress and glamorous hairstyle.

Piesie Esther accessorised her look with round silver stud earrings and a gold wristwatch to complete her look.

Piesie Esther looks regal to perform In Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Piesie Esther, who consistently attracts attention at events with her glitzy appearance.

The mother of three wore a custom-made kente dress and hairdo to attend a gospel event in Canada, getting the fans talking.

