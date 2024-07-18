Ghanaian Media personality Felicia Osei has joined the list of female influencers who aren't shy about flaunting their body online

The radio and television presenter mesmerised her fans with her daring two-piece outfit and matching shoes

Some social media users have shared mixed feelings after she shared her beautiful photos on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has become the talk of the town after flaunting her bosom in a revealing outfit.

The Onua TV presenter, who became a fashion model after rising to fame, wore a classy two-piece outfit for her photoshoot.

Felicia Osei wore a short-sleeve suede crop top that flaunted her body, paired with black and gold skintight leggings.

Ghanaian TikToker Felicia Osei rocks a cleavage-baring outfit and new hairstyle. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

The fashionista looked sassy in a long, curly braided hairstyle that she styled beautifully to compliment her look.

Felicia Osei wore heavy makeup, bold eyeshadow colours, and long eyelashes with glossy lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to Felicia Osei's revealing photoshoot outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Maabena_nyamesem stated:

"Give us wotowoto❤️"

asanty_love_gh stated:

"Your Highness "

Ellahkuffour stated:

"looking like a bag of money ❤️❤️"

Elishirine stated:

"She is just pretty ❤️"

eben_arthur stated:

"Ha! Wait wait @osei__felicia is that you❤️❤️❤️"

nanayawasante18 stated:

"Felicia, this is not fair your killing us"

efyaeva1 stated:

"Fine babe "

Abenasweetheart stated:

"This our sister yi nso her body cut paa ooo ❤️"

ohema_ stated:

"Looking good Feli"

jennys_feminine_care stated:

"Obaapa ❤️❤️❤️"

Joycelyn.yeboah9216 stated:

"Abena Diamond "

_nhyirabacaleb_ stated:

"I just need one and I will be okay "

Norendanyame stated:

"The braids "

nanaakosuaadomako stated:

"Looking good"

lucianajacinta stated:

"Beauty "

kofi_locke stated:

"Full package "

miss._obenewaa2204 stated:

"Bae's babe❤️"

Felicia Osei dazzles in a silky dress

Meanwhile, Felicia Osei looked charming in a long-sleeve silky dress, accentuating her voluptuous figure.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student wore shiny silver mules while posing at the plush mansion.

Check out the photos below:

Felicia Osei slays in a church dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Felicia Osei, who attended the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards in beautiful gowns.

The media personality had a gorgeous ponytail haircut and flawless skin-tone makeup in pictures circulating online.

Social media users have discussed Felicia Osei's exquisite attires at the star-studded event and complimented her.

