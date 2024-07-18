Perfect Match Xtra season 2 first runner-up, Rose, always looks good in everything she wears

The reality TV star has won over her fans with her sartorial choice for her latest photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Rose's perfect makeup and her gorgeous hairstyle

Reality TV star Rose Owusu Konadu, popularly called Rose, has stepped up her fashion sense after rising to fame by competing in a dating show.

TV3's Perfect Match Xtra season two first runner-up, Rose, looked strikingly beautiful in a colourful bodycon dress for her latest photoshoot.

Rose wore a skintight spaghetti strap dress and a side-parted blonde hairstyle that made her glow while she posed from different angles.

Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Rose looks breathtaking in a bodycon dress. Photo credit: @keenrose.ok.

Source: Instagram

The style influencer Rose accessorised her look with a gold chain, a unique pendant, and two beautiful bracelets on both wrists.

Rose looked pretty in mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows, two-tone lipstick, and medium-length eyebrows.

Check out the photos below:

Fans of Perfect Match Xtra comment on Rose's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mz_adiali stated:

"OMG! I am obsessed with these two Bebe"

janettotimeh15 stated:

"Gorgeous "

kitchen_steeze stated:

"We love u babeee"

girl_like_serwaa stated:

"A queen indeed ☔☔☔"

habs_ventures stated:

"My favorite is the last slide❤️twins "

Yeboahrosemary stated:

"The mother's support only. Who is cutting onions? ❤️"

the__koranteng_maa__ stated:

"Beautiful babe surrounded with beautiful people❤️. Nothing beats that! ❤️ Love it for u sis"

ali_daterush stated:

"I love you always ❤️"

the__koranteng_maa__stated:

"Effortlessly gorgeous! ❤️"

Worldofjuliet stated:

"Beautiful Rosey "

sika_musik stated:

"My Goodness, drill knows how to fish"

call_mhe_nana_afia_adepa stated:

"We'll continue to love you guys until Cheddar brings sea to Kumasi"

Hannybady stated:

"Queen already "

de_xplicit_makeover stated:

"God bless you mummies❤️❤️"

Rose and Drill look adorable together in trending photos

Meanwhile, reality star couple Rose and Drill wore matching white round-neck T-shirts and black jeans for their couple's photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Tessy and Martin win Perfect Match Xtra season 2

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winners of TV3's reality series Perfect Match Xtra for season 2: Martin and Tessy (Martess).

The organisers and sponsors awarded the reality star pair with GH¢50,000 and other fantastic prizes.

Martess beat other couples on the show to win the second season of the most-talked-about dating show in Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh