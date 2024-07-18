Global site navigation

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 Contestant Rose Looks Resplendent In Stylish Dress And Blonde Hairstyle
Style

Perfect Match Xtra Season 2 Contestant Rose Looks Resplendent In Stylish Dress And Blonde Hairstyle

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Perfect Match Xtra season 2 first runner-up, Rose, always looks good in everything she wears
  • The reality TV star has won over her fans with her sartorial choice for her latest photoshoot
  • Some social media users have commented on Rose's perfect makeup and her gorgeous hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Reality TV star Rose Owusu Konadu, popularly called Rose, has stepped up her fashion sense after rising to fame by competing in a dating show.

TV3's Perfect Match Xtra season two first runner-up, Rose, looked strikingly beautiful in a colourful bodycon dress for her latest photoshoot.

Rose wore a skintight spaghetti strap dress and a side-parted blonde hairstyle that made her glow while she posed from different angles.

Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Rose looks breathtaking in a bodycon dress.
Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Rose looks breathtaking in a bodycon dress. Photo credit: @keenrose.ok.
Source: Instagram

The style influencer Rose accessorised her look with a gold chain, a unique pendant, and two beautiful bracelets on both wrists.

Read also

Felicia Osei looks smoking hot as she flaunts her full bosoms in a stylish crop top and shiny leggings

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Rose looked pretty in mild makeup with well-defined eyebrows, two-tone lipstick, and medium-length eyebrows.

Check out the photos below:

Fans of Perfect Match Xtra comment on Rose's outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mz_adiali stated:

"OMG! I am obsessed with these two Bebe"

janettotimeh15 stated:

"Gorgeous "

kitchen_steeze stated:

"We love u babeee"

girl_like_serwaa stated:

"A queen indeed ☔☔☔"

habs_ventures stated:

"My favorite is the last slide❤️twins "

Yeboahrosemary stated:

"The mother's support only. Who is cutting onions? ❤️"

the__koranteng_maa__ stated:

"Beautiful babe surrounded with beautiful people❤️. Nothing beats that! ❤️ Love it for u sis"

ali_daterush stated:

"I love you always ❤️"

the__koranteng_maa__stated:

"Effortlessly gorgeous! ❤️"

Worldofjuliet stated:

"Beautiful Rosey "

sika_musik stated:

"My Goodness, drill knows how to fish"

call_mhe_nana_afia_adepa stated:

"We'll continue to love you guys until Cheddar brings sea to Kumasi"

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown looks captivating in a black mesh top and red palazzo pants

Hannybady stated:

"Queen already "

de_xplicit_makeover stated:

"God bless you mummies❤️❤️"

Rose and Drill look adorable together in trending photos

Meanwhile, reality star couple Rose and Drill wore matching white round-neck T-shirts and black jeans for their couple's photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Tessy and Martin win Perfect Match Xtra season 2

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the winners of TV3's reality series Perfect Match Xtra for season 2: Martin and Tessy (Martess).

The organisers and sponsors awarded the reality star pair with GH¢50,000 and other fantastic prizes.

Martess beat other couples on the show to win the second season of the most-talked-about dating show in Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot: