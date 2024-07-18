Ghanaian television presenter MzGee has become one of the top style influencers in Ghana

The multi-talented entertainment show host has gone viral with her red dress and gele

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's flawless beauty and makeup

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, never disappoints with her looks.

The United Showbiz host has never repeated her outfit on the popular entertainment show since she took over from Nana Ama McBrown.

MzGee was photographed in a red billowing sleeves maxi dress that covered her whole body without showing skin.

United Showbiz host MzGee looks impeccable in a red dress for her new photoshoot. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

The talented designer used unique accessories to embellish the red floor-sweeping dress.

The style influencer wore a 360-degree frontal lace hairstyle and a matching red turban to match her fabulous look.

MzGee looked flawless in makeup that matched her skin tone. She used vibrant eyeshadow colours and long eyelashes to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on MzGee's elegant red dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

the_gele_center stated:

"Lady in Red, Looking so Flyyy ❤️❤️❤️ - HELLOO MAMAGA "

Nanaesidoreen stated:

"Class❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 3taa fie"

amasarpongkumankuma stated:

"My rival gets swag❤️❤️❤️"

Happylebene stated:

"The outfit ❤️the person so pretty ❤️❤️"

Seyrichlove stated:

"A legit testimony ❤️"

ayisha_yakubuu stated:

"This dress di33, after you! ❤️"

gaiseyeliz900 stated:

"Beautiful and blessed ❤️❤️❤️"

Antwiq stated:

"Good morning, queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️ indeed testimony &it's your season "

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

"Beautiful You "

Therealopambour stated:

"Too fine in red❤️❤️❤️❤️"

qhwekuromanphada stated:

"My one and only Gee❤️❤️❤️"

kindii_jnr stated:

"The flamboyant and beautiful MzGee ❤️"

Mavisgoodlife stated:

"You’re blessed and highly favoured, dear. ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

abaasa_hemaa stated:

"God of Gloria is working tirelessly ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

MzGee slays in a black outfit

MzGee inspired corporate women with her sleeveless black dress styled with a long black blazer and white neckline.

She wore a side-parted, curly hairstyle and beautiful makeup to complete her recent look.

Check out the photos below:

MzGee slays in black at United Showbiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, a gifted media personality in Ghana and also a top style icon.

The multi-talented media personality astounded her viewers by hosting her show in an all-black ensemble.

The fashion influencer has received praise from social media fans for constantly dressing to fit her personality.

