Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay knows how to steal the attention of her fans with her daring outfits

The 28-year-old singer has dropped sizzling photos and videos after her viral performance in Italy

Social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's new hairstyle and makeup at the event

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly called Wendy Shay, never disappoints with her sartorial outfits for stage performances.

The Uber Driver singer wowed her fans in Italy with her thigh-high outfit as she thrilled them with her hit songs.

Wendy Shay looked smoking hot in a skintight black jumpsuit while twerking flirtatiously at the sold-out concert.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay slays in a black jumpsuit to perform in Italy. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

She rocked her signature blonde locks and heavy makeup that blended with her spotless skin tone to the event.

Wendy Shay modelled in black platform shoes and accessorised her look with a unique jewellery set.

Check out the photos and videos below:

Fans comment on Wendy Shay's Italy pics

Faiselbardman stated:

"ShayGeng 🔥🔥"

geofrey4332 stated:

"Am from Tanzania ..but i swear everytime when i see wendy i just see another version of Ebony...wendy is cool and she does'nt know how to make noise...🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"

mamady407 stated:

"Good ❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

queenhazel150 stated:

"My Queen🔥❤️❤️"

mamady407 stated:

"Good 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

amoatengkofiyaw9 stated:

"Lovely family and friends ❤️ 💕 ♥️ 💜"

keldyshay4 stated:

"My biggest fan shay"

the_great_abanga stated:

"My everyday crush 😍"

tilly_van935 stated:

"Wendy shay over @gyakie_ ❗️"

Fisha.house stated:

"Whoosshhhh😍"

Nsiahrocky stated:

"Heat 🔥🔥"

Yaababesuccess stated:

"Queen 👑"

king_czar_official stated:

"I’m still trying to understand the caption though okay Italian version 😂"

director_black_morgana_max_doe stated:

"Sending love from Accra Ghana❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍"

adolf_otibo stated:

"One of My Favorites ❤️❤️❤️"

__.isaac_.7_ stated:

"Come to Genova here in 🇮🇹🔥"

Wendy Shay flaunts curves in two-piece outfit

Who Cares? hitmaker Wendy Shay was also among the female artists who performed at the Ghana Party In A Party event in London.

The fashionista wore a sleeveless crop top and skin pants styled with white boots to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Wendy Shay rocks a hot green dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay, who has garnered attention on Instagram with her new appearance.

The talented vocalist, who also possesses top dancing talents, chose a form-fitting garment to promote her new song.

Social media users have commented on Wendy Shay's amazing appearance and pricey high heels in her Insta post.

