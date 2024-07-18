Several stars from Ghana's DWP Dance Academy recently flew to London for the first time

The stars, including Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama, took the responsibility of cooking for the team

Videos of them cooking thrilled many fans, who thronged the comments section to hail them

Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama, and other dance creators from the DWP Dance Academy have given fans a sneak peek of their first stint in London.

The dancers, who recently performed at this year's Ghana Party in The Park, continue to explore London as first-timers and document their experiences for their fans.

Videos of Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama cooking for the entire team have popped up online.

DWP Academy stars Lisa Quama and Endurance Grand are being hailed for cooking for their team. Photo source: Instagram/DWPAcademy, Instagram/EnduranceGrand

Source: Instagram

Lisa Quama and Endurance Grand prepare noodles

In the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Lisa Quama and Endurance Grand were spotted proudly boiling noodles and breaking eggs to feed their colleagues.

Lisa, 22 and Endurance Grand, 26, have millions of followers who admire the stars beyond their dance videos.

In the comments, the fans expressed their love for the DWP Academy dancers and encouraged them to share more of their cooking videos.

Ghanaians react to Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama cooking

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Endurance Grand and Lisa Quama's video as they showed their cooking skills.

Aunty Chris said:

"This one look like reality TV show. 5 housemates in the house. Endurance is a wife material for sure."

Deee reported:

"Daddy just went to buy eggs for Mommy to cook ohhh UK thank you for this content"

Dannie Toria remarked:

"Demzy is okay u can go she will serve you make u no disturb her with kitchen love"

Sadoolam Royal noted:

"Wife material in action"

I'mgiftygrand added:

"The Fact That King Sharks Can Cook We Got Nothing To Worry About"

Nana Ama McBrown cooks Fufu in Dubai

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown had expressed her obsession with Ghanaian foods.

On her recent trip to Dubai, the Onua TV presenter shunned the international meals, proving she could enjoy her favourite Ghanaian meal even abroad.

Nana Ama McBrown even prepared the delicacy from scratch, impressing numerous fans who shared their admiration for her.

