Diana Asamoah stole the spotlight at Empress Gifty's mom's funeral with her gorgeous outfit

The gospel star was classy in a stylish peplum dress and designer sunglasses to finish her look

Social media users have commented on Empress Gifty's video performing at her mom's funeral

Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah stood out with her stylish ensemble at Empress Gifty's mother's funeral.

The style influencer wore an elegant white African print dress designed with black lace to mourn with the fashionable television presenter as she paid her last respects to her mother.

Ghanaians Crown Diana Asamoah As The Best-Dressed Celebrity At Empress Gifty's Mom's Funeral

Diana Asamoah looked splendid in a sleeveless halter-neck dress that showed off her smooth skin as she strutted beautifully to the event.

She stepped out boldly without makeup while rocking a ponytail hairstyle that suited her perfectly.

The Wo Bo Wo Din hitmaker styled her look with black sunglasses and rocked an expensive jewellery set.

She completed her look with a designer side bag and matching open-toe mules for the high-profile event.

Diana Asamoah rocks a halter-neck peplum dress

Some social media users have commented on Diana Asamoah's outfit at the star-studded funeral ceremony of Empress Gifty's mother. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

Gordenofficial stated:

"I just love her 😂😍."

adjoa_bee stated:

"Wow, she’s looking so so good."

Fashionvault stated:

"Slaying still thy kingdom come 😂politics or No politics 😂."

priscy_midilton stated:

"The man doing mo mma space self dey laugh 🤣🤣😂😂."

lala_mandie stated:

"Lady Dee nie 🔥🔥."

1dapperjayden stated:

"The Queen is here, Love her 😍😂❤️."

corazonlatina5 stated:

"I prefer Evangelist Diana over before."

akyerelux stated:

"The walking alone 100,000 cedis😄."

konaduK stated:

"Love her🤣."

menaye_fair stated:

"Aura +10000000000000😂."

kimora_xl stated:

"Lady D, the fashion icon😍."

grey_silhouette19 stated:

"The walkings 😂😂."

_eiiroger stated:

"She’s so beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Broda Sammy rocks expensive black designer boots

Ghanaian gospel musician Broda Sammy did not disappoint with his dapper look at Empress Gifty's mother's funeral.

The fashionista wore a custom-made black outfit with Adinkra symbol logos designed on it to the event.

He wore stylish sunglasses and heavy black shoes to complete his look which has become the talk of the town.

Watch the video below:

Empress Gifty performs at her mom's funeral

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty couldn't control her tears as she performed at her mother's funeral ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Ibrahim Mahama attends Empress Gifty's mom's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama supporting Empress Gifty with huge sums of money to pay for her mom's funeral expenses.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite and other notable people in the local business sector were spotted at the event to mourn with Empress Gifty and her family at her mother's service.

Some social media users have praised Ibrahim Mahama for always supporting Ghanaians wholeheartedly when the need arose and praised him on the family's behalf.

