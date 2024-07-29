The Central Regional Representative competing in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant is the epitome of beauty

The hard-working businesswoman has taken over Instagram with her high fashion sense and flawless makeup

Some social media users have publicly begged their family and friends to vote for the 28-year-old beauty queen

Ghanaian entrepreneur Esi Etiapa Williams, popularly called Etiapa, has been selected by Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant organisers to represent the Central Region.

The chief executive officer of Ball City Hub is one of the prettiest, fair-skinned ladies competing for the car, cash, and crown.

Ghanaians rejoice as Etiapa is selected to represent the Central Regional Representative in the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant. TV3.

During the first presentation, Etiapa won over Ghanaians and pageant lovers with her beauty, elegance, and unique accident.

Many Ghanaians have commented on Etiapa's white strapless corseted dress after the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful official launch on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians react to GMB contestant Etiapa's photo

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

charis_cuisine_and_cocktailsgh stated:

"We made it 🙌"

Asieduaafanyi stated:

"🤩Most Beautiful"

Nana_kwame102 stated:

"She’s prettttttttyyyyy💯😍😍"

ukayla_brown stated:

"Our ownnnnnn😍❤ Fantes are the best ever❤"

efuagmb_16 stated:

"All the best, and make us proud ❤️🙌🔥"

Payceefranklynmusic stated:

"Ma Fante fam ❤️‍🔥 we fine pass! 🔥🔥😍"

that_african_babet stated:

"Our Fante Beyoncé ❤️". She kind of look like Beyoncé 😍😀"

Officialkodwo stated:

"She’s accumulated the most likes again @queen_etiapa 👏🙌"

queenes343 stated:

"She kinda looks like uche Montana 😍"

Naomidzidedi stated:

She is pretty 😍

ms_daisyy_ stated:

Make us proud. We got you 🔥

ny_ayi stated:

"Congratulations Fante broniiii"

Konuaba stated:

"My my my ooh see beauty queen, what a breath taking 😍😍😍😍😍😍 our Etiapa ❤️"

rhosynah_osei stated:

"Aww🥹🫶where are my Fante people ❤️❤️"

Etiapa talks about her GMB project

Central Regional Representative Etiapa looked radiant in a glamorous outfit as she spoke passionately about her region's plan to curb teenage pregnancy.

Watch the video below:

