The host of the United Showbiz programme MzGee is serving pregnant women with unique style tips

The fair-skinned woman with curves loves to slay in maxi dresses to coordinate affairs on her show

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's stylish outfit and perfect skin tone makeup on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, is allegedly pregnant, according to her fans on social media.

The host of the popular entertainment show United Showbiz has been rocking custom-made maxi dresses for weeks.

MzGee trends with her stylish outfits on the United Showbiz programme. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

Former TV3 presenter MzGee inspired her fans and fashion lovers with her gorgeous maxi dress that covered her body without showing skin.

The fashionista wore short, curly hair and heavy makeup to complement her look for her show's July 28, 2024, episode.

Ghanaians react to MzGee's beautiful video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Abynablaq stated:

"Before we will realize na the baby has arrive 😍😍😍"

Mavisgoodlife stated:

"You’re beautiful my online friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍🔥"

Thejulianaamoateng stated:

"You look so good! Lovely print 😍"

Riskybaybaybay stated:

Pregnancy looks gud on u👏👏

efua_harrison stated:

Looking scrumptious!

Afyasunshine stated:

Mamaga of the most high 🙌😍

classic_hands_catering stated:

❤️❤️beautiful auntie,my daughter 's friend.

qhwekuromanphada stated:

You looking beautiful Mamaga😍❤️

prettygoddess296 stated:

You look ravishing❤️

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

"Can your Rich Hanty 😍😍😍Ever? Give us🔥"

Brahadams stated:

"You looking Colorful 🙌❤️❤️❤️"

patienceabbey83 stated:

"Beauty overloaded ❤️❤️❤️"

Abenalitigant stated:

"@iammzgee 🔥🔥🔥🔥 awesome"

nana_akua9120 stated:

"Yes Mama🔥🔥🔥"

Bknimako stated:

"This new you is all about what the mercy of God can do. Still waiting for the good news. It will be great"

Kristashakosua stated:

"Wo ho ay3 f3 papa❤️❤️❤️"

deon_sey stated:

Lyrics🔥 is de caption"

vera.boateng50552 stated:

Our beautiful host

nkansah7898 stated:

Our Host ❤️

adigunkhadijah stated:

"Colourful GEE💚🧡💛💜💓"

abrewanana94 stated:

"Remember we had gold color of this hair? 😊"

nanaafiaasieduwaa61 stated:

“You are beautiful❤️❤️“

MzGee slays in a black sequin dress

Ghanaian television presenter MzGee looked effortlessly chic in a black round-neck dress with unique glittering sequin fabric.

MzGee wore a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle, flawless makeup, and glossy lipstick.

Check out the photos below:

MzGee slays in a gorgeous dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who has won over slay queens with her stylish African print jacket.

The voluptuous TV hostess looked elegant in an exquisite new African braid haircut that complemented her ensemble.

Some social media users have praised her glam team for consistently making her stand out with her appearance.

