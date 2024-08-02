Ghanaian radio presenter Caroline Sampson is celebrating her fortieth birthday with beautiful photos

The style influencer wore a black two-piece outfit and expensive high heels to complete her glamorous look

The chief executive officer of Ghana Makeup Awards, Rebecca Donkor, has commented on Caroline Sampson's photos

Ghanaian media personality Caroline Sampson is among the talented female celebrities celebrating their birthdays in August.

The mother-of-one looked exquisite in a black two-piece outfit for her fortieth birthday photoshoot, which has generated many comments on Instagram.

Ghanaian radio presenter Caroline Sampson looks magnificent in a black outfit for her 40th birthday shoot. Photo credit: @caroline4real.

Caroline Sampson wore a short-sleeved beaded black top and mesh lace skirt while rocking black stilettos.

She wore a black centre-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup with perfectly defined eyebrows and long eyelashes.

Caroline Sampson accessorised her look with an expensive wristwatch and unique, fashionable rings.

Celebs react to Caroline Sampson's photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

misosman_19 stated:

"Unbelievable 😮❤️🙌🙌🔥👏👏👏👏 omg!!! Still younging with the looks 😍 happy birthday sister Caro"

Therebeccadonkor stated:

"40 and fabulous. Glorious birthday Queen😍"

Drhannahlisa stated:

"Happy birthday Caro . Looking sooooo fine .🔥😍🔥😍"

Thisisfrema stated:

"Happy birthday, Mama C. May blessings follow you always"

Thesitsofe stated:

"Happiest birthdays sis ❤️… you are amazing . Love youuuu."

Jessicalarny stated:

"Happy birthday, aseeeey😍❤️ keep aging backwards ai. More blessings"

Gloriabuckman stated:

"Happy happy birthday, my darling Caro! Welcome to the 4th floor 🙌🏽🙌🏽🥳🥳"

Abimbolacraig stated:

"40 is the new 25! Happy birthday my Caro baby. Cheers to more good years and more blessings boo"

Jayfoley2131 stated:

"Happy 40th @caroline4real 👏👏"

nana_fremaa stated:

"40 years of testimonies,favour,greatness and self discovery @caroline4real God isn't done with you oo,you're just starting and the world will see other beautiful side of you.Snr MOGA bless you wai na you've inspired me behind the scenes"

Caroline Sampson rocks a short-sleeve dress

Caroline Sampson looked effortlessly chic in a short-sleeve dress. Ghanaian fashion designer Sheila Bonsu designed the stylish outfit that she wore for her photoshoot.

Caroline Sampson shares gifts on her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Caroline Sampson, who shared gifts on her 40th birthday.

Many colleagues and celebrities noticed the milestone and praised his perseverance on social media.

Many people praise Caroline's timeless beauty in a picture of her that appears younger than she actually is.

