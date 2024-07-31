Perfect Match Xtra contestant Darlyne is one of the fashionable influencers who rose to fame after competing in a dating show

The outspoken reality TV star wore a ready-to-wear outfit and voluminous hairstyle for her photoshoot

Some social media users have commented on Perfect Match Xtra contestant Darlyne's elegant outfit

Perfect Match Xtra season two contestant Rhodarlyne Mary Buabeng, popularly called Darlyne, is the latest beauty influencer in town.

The reality TV star with flawless beauty signed to Victoria Lebene's skincare brand and wore a stylish purple dress for her beautiful photoshoot.

Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestant Darlyene looks fabulous in a purple dress for her new photoshoot. Photo credit: @rhodarlynebuabeng

Source: Instagram

Darlyne wore a long-sleeve dress with a slanted pleated neckline, one of the stylish outfits trending on Instagram this week.

The beauty entrepreneur wore a lustrous black, curly, centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup with bold eye shadow.

The Perfect Match Xtra star accessorised her look with giant silver earrings and matching fashionable rings.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Darlyne's purple dress

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Is.dat__jason stated:

"Wuuuu😍 the first pic tho🙌 Family, I present to you Ghana’s Most Beautiful 💜"

Victorialebenee stated:

My pretty Darlyne 🥰🥰🥰💜

afia_tricepmxtra2 stated:

"So pretty"

ggghnjj43 stated:

"My second heartbeat"

Martina_oduro stated:

"Wow !!! Mi beautiful princess 🤍"

maa_hemaa stated:

"Face card of PMXTRA S2"

Hairnhugs stated:

"Girl, you’re Gorgeous!💜"

Amah_minel stated:

"Everything is on point 💜10/10 minus nothing. You kill it"

Lois.oh_xx stated:

"You ate with the look miss "

Jayforcehq stated:

"You so foine 😍"

eagle_royal_squad stated:

"Queen 💜"

darlians4darlyne stated:

"Baby girl 😍"

ellery_10 stated:

"Awwww fine girl, my queen , our princess, you look so amazing my queen💜💜💜💜💜💜💜Happy birthday in advance my love".

PMX contestants don white outfits

Perfect Match Xtra season 2 contestants Jason and Darlyne looked madly in love as they admired each other.

Darlyne wore a white corset long-sleeve dress and gladiator heels, while Jason looked dapper in a white tee shirt and black shorts.

Check out the photos below:

PMX winner Martin rocks kaftan

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Martin Marvin, the winner of Perfect Match Xtra season 2 and one of Ghana's most attractive up-and-coming celebrities.

The travel blogger and business expert wore a classy outfit during the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful launch.

The reality TV star has received positive feedback from some social media followers for consistently upping his style game at public events.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh