Former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter is trending with her charming birthday photos on Instagram

Audrey Appiah, also called Mrs Agyemang by her close friends and relatives, wore a classy hairstyle to match her look

Some social media users have commented on Kwesi Appiah's daughter's expensive gold jewellery set

The first daughter of former Balck Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has posted breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday in style.

Audrey Appiah, who took over Instagram with her multi-day wedding ceremony, wore a simple outfit for her birthday photoshoot.

The influencer wore a stylish puff-sleeved purple top and ripped jeans while flaunting her expensive wedding ring.

Coach Kwesi Appiah's daughter, Audrey Appiah, slays in beautiful outfits for her photoshoot. Photo credit: @efiaaduz

Audrey Appiah looked effortlessly chic in one of her favourite short blonde bob hairstyles and heavy makeup.

She accessorised her look with round gold earrings, a gold wristwatch and a gold bangle as she smiled beautifully for the camera.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Audrey Appiah's outfit

Audrey Appiah looks classy in a sleeveless dress

Ghanaian influencer Audrey Appiah looked gorgeous in a grey sleeveless dress and a white long-sleeve shirt.

She accessorised her look with an expensive pearly necklace, silver wristwatch and unique bracelets to complete her look.

Check out the photos below:

Audrey Appiah rocks a gold dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the daughter of former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah, who wore beautiful dresses for her pre-wedding shoot.

For the most talked-about viral pictures, top fashionista Audrey Appiah and her longtime partner Dennis Agyeman looked stunning together in sophisticated attire.

Audrey Appiah has won praise for her impeccable hairstyles and makeup.

