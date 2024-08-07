2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Makafui's fashion designer, has received negative criticisms during the fashion night

According to some fashion lovers, the beauty queen looked heavily pregnant in a corseted lace and African print gown

Some social media users have commented on the Volta Regional Representative's outfit and hairstyle

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Peggy Makafui Senanu, popularly called Makafui, is trending after rocking a maternity-themed outfit for the Fashion Night episode.

The Volta Regional Representative looked elegant in a spaghetti strap corseted African print designed with glittering lace fabric.

The chief executive officer of Sams Collection designed the beautiful outfit that has become a hot topic online.

2024 GMB contestant representing the Volta Region Makafui rocks a stylish gown for fashion night. Photo credit: @tv3.

Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant, Makafui, looked fabulous in a side-parted, lustrous straight hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with shiny drop earrings matching her strappy high-heel designs.

Check out the photos below:

Fans comment on Makafui's "maternity gown."

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

glo_dams stated:

"From afar, you might think she’s a pregnant woman.. nonetheless, she looks beautiful 🥰

the_hairconfidant stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️"

eyram_kentegh stated:

"🔥🔥 Our star"

de_lasi stated:

"The designer please, whatever you were doing at the stomach area please we don't want it next time"

iam__king__seyram stated:

"Stunning 💚💚💚"

Sparkquentuala stated:

"Why is she pregnant 😂😂😂"

Ohenebanurudeen stated:

"This is stunning 😍"

Adwoabala stated:

"Ah she is pregnant 😢"

mrs_elorm_gyekye stated:

"Our pride ❤️"

Ichbinmajid stated:

"Our Star model 🙌🙌… well deserved 😍💚"

sylvia_makeovers stated:

"My gurllllll 🔥🔥🔥😍😍 gosh @makafui_gmb24"

Afagbedziee stated:

"Oh my goodness see beauty ,she carried herself so well, she own the dress 👗@makafui_gmb24"

GMB's Makafui talks about her project

The 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant representing the Volta Regional Makafui looked breathtaking in a white lace dress as she spoke about the project she would embark on if she won the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

Watch the video below:

