Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah didn't disappoint with her red gown at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards

The multiple award-winning actress looked elegant in a beautiful gown that was the talk of the town

Ghanaian influencers Selly Galley, Yvonne Okoro, and Salma Mumin commented on Ngissah's outfit

Ghanaian actress Roselyn Ngissah has been named among the best-dressed female celebrities at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.

A-lister Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrities gathered at the Grand Arena, Accra, on November 24, 2024, to celebrate top players in the entertainment and business industries.

Roselyn Ngissah looked flamboyant in a red off-shoulder ball gown designed with unique roses on the sleeves to highlight the details of the beautiful fabric.

Roselyn Ngissah looks breathtaking in a red gown at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @roselyn_ngissah.

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian male fashion designer Ebenezer Obeng Wiredu, the chief executive officer of Groovy Thread, designed and styled Roselyn Ngissah for the red-carpet show.

The Actress of the Decade awardee at the 2023 2nd Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy Awards wore a coloured frontal lace curly ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup to complement her skin tone.

Roselyn Ngissah wore expensive pieces of jewellery and a black clutch purse to complete her look.

Watch the video below:

Roselyn Ngissah wows in African print dress

Roselyn Ngissah also gave her fans a run for their money as she stepped out in a two-tone African print dress and short hairstyle.

Recently, she wore mild makeup and perfectly defined eyebrows with pink lip gloss while flaunting her expensive jewellery set.

Check out the photos below:

Roselyn Ngissah's red gown at EMYs trends

Some fashion lovers have thronged the comments section to react to Roselyn Ngissah's sleek gown for the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.

YEN.com.gh has collated some of these reactions.

sellygalley stated:

"My top red carpet look of you! 10/10 minus nafin! Left no crumbs 👌🏻❤️❤️❤️"

yvonneokoro said:

"Gorge."

groovythread1 stated:

"Excellent ambience and beauty 😍❤️😍❤️"

the_royalmimi stated:

"Beautiful."

lilianamakye stated:

"This is heavenly divine 😍🔥❤️❤️"

aj_lisabel_ stated:

"Queen Rose 🌹"

nanahemaa.sa stated:

"Gorgeous ❤️"

rosemaryadenle stated:

"Gorgeous 😍 😍 😍"

mamiamoakoa____ stated:

"Breathtaking 😍❤️"

nelson9freeman stated:

"I will call you Roselyn the Simple @roselyn_ngissah ❤️❤️🙌"

mrr__josh stated:

"Beautiful Roselyn in Roses 🌹😍…you looked fabulous ❤️"

mimigreen777 stated:

"Queen, Red looks good on you❤️"

tinadjbeauty stated:

"You eat and left no crumbs 😍😍🔥🔥"

Roselyn Ngissah looks glamorous in heavy makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported about Roselyn Ngissah's hairstyle and a lot of cosmetics, which made her seem unique.

The Ghanaian actress posed tastefully for a photo shoot while sporting a black turtleneck outfit that clung to her figure.

Several actors and fashion influencers commented on Roselyn Ngissah's recent and most popular Instagram photographs.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh