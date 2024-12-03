Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah turned heads at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards with her bold silver dress

The style influencer and her fashion designer took style inspiration from a top Nigerian 3D artist

Some social media users and fashion lovers have praised the glam team for always making Benedicta Gafah stand out at events

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress Benedicta Gafah brought to life a customised 3D silver dress by Nigerian 3D Fashion artist Majestic Digital to the 2024 EMY Africa Awards at the Grand Arena.

Benedicta Gafah mesmerised her fans with her silver tassel dress, which became a showstopper at the event as she stepped on the red carpet.

As always, the fashion entrepreneur looked incredibly stunning in a side-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup that made her glow.

Benedicta Gafah looks elegant in a stylish gown to the 2024 EMY Africa Awards. Photo credit: @empress_dictabee.

Source: Instagram

Benedicta Gafah, popularly called Empress Dictabee on Instagram, wore silver earrings that matched her designer shoes.

She opted to keep her well-groomed natural fingernails to keep all the attention on her gown while styling her look with a silver metallic clutch.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah's silver gown stirs reactions online

Some fashion lovers have commented on Benedicta Gafah's silver-inspired outfit at the 2024 EMY Africa Awards.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

swatch_ohene stated:

"Your highness👸🏽."

Perpertualgold stated:

"Beautiful dress, sis❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍."

Emteearis stated:

"Ahwenepa nkasa❤️❤️😍👏."

manuel_gudotti stated:

"Ahocf3 33teetee wo 😍."

aky3r3ba stated:

"Odo❤️🔥❤️🔥."

labees_trend_gh stated:

"Mummie ❤️."

jnrwendyshay stated:

"Empress 😍❤️."

sir_paakow stated:

"Womaaaannnn😍😍❤️❤️."

clarebellz stated:

"Nanama❤️."

ms_ceccy stated:

"Beautiful empress ❤️❤️😍"

its.princilaaa_ stated:

"Looking like a ten over 10 plus 10 minus nothing purrrrr 😍😍😍."

ms.deborah_xx stated:

"Best dress, love it 😍😍."

lush_fabricsbackup_ stated:

"Stunning !🤩"

Benedicta Gafah slays in one-hand dress

Ghanaian style icon, Benedicta Gafah stole the show at the 2024 3Music Awards with her one-hand sleeveless dress.

She looked like a goddess in a short hairstyle and flawless makeup for the red carpet event. She accessorised her look with beautiful stud earrings to match her look.

Check out the photos below:

Benedicta Gafah Rocks An Indian-themed Outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Benedicta Gafah, who, with her blue ensemble, stole the show at a KNUST conference.

The fashionista, wearing a chic ensemble that exuded class and decency, looked stunning at the top student event.

Many social media users have remarked on Benedicta Gafah's exquisite hairstyle and immaculate appearance.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh