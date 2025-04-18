Nigerian content creator Priscy Ojo took inspiration from Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown for one of her wedding outfits

The young bride wore custom-made gowns for her viral wedding ceremony as he married Tanzanian star, Juma Jux, on April 17, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Priscy Ojo's beautiful pre-wedding and wedding outfits on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Veteran Nigerian actress Alice Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, has taken over the internet with her beautiful wedding photoshoot.

The 24-year-old content creator Priscilla Ajoke Ojo married Tanzanian star, Juma Jux in a lavish ceremony has been etched in history as one of the viral wedding of the year.

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter takes style inspiration from Nana Ama McBrown. Photo credit: @lamodemag.

Source: Instagram

The beautiful bride, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, was spotted in a strapless outfit that Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown wore to an event in December 2024.

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo was overly excited in the viral video as her glam team assisted her to get ready for her lavish wedding.

The young bride wore a frontal lace hairstyle and heavy makeup and turned heads with her gorgeous that that matched completely with her outfit for the video shoot.

Priscilla Ojo slays in a stylish dress

Nigerian bride looked flawless in a strapless dress for her makeup and hairstyle session before her lavish wedding.

The video of Priscy Ojo in a stylish outfit is below:

McBrown rocks a stylish Kente outfit

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyeman, popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, nearly broke the internet with her stylish look at a red carpet event.

The 47-year-old looked radiant in a frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and heavy makeup that blended with her skin tone.

She wore pink round stud earrings and a gold necklace while showing off her designer clutch purse.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Lushlahai stated:

"Your excellency 🔥❤️I adore."

akosua_becklyn_

"Her Royal Majesty❤️Your Highness❤️HER EXCELLENCY ❤️❤️🙌🙌🙌."

kobbykyei

"Polish Till You Shine ❤️ ."

blackishbridalfans

"Your highness is up... the sun is out !!!🔥🔥🔥🔥."

braid_extentionsgh

"Just realised she had stretch on😂."

akosua6252

"Oh so stretch is under the dress, and we all thought it was her body inside 😂wow 😂."

naanaakua.520

"Her excellency baakop3 💞💞💞."

Check out the photos below:

Priscy Ojo rocks a halter-neck dress

Nigerian bride Priscy Ojo looked breathtaking in a halter-neck floral-inspired outfit for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

The corseted dress that clung to her body as she posed with her heartthrob in a lovely photo trending on Instagram.

The handsome groom looked dapper in a sleeveless kaftan and matching trousers embellished with floral appliqué.

Juma Jux wore brown leather shoes that coordinated perfectly with his dashing look.

Check out the photos below:

Priscilla Ojo prays for her husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux enthralled guests with heartwarming moments.

In a customary act seen by friends, family, and in-laws, the TikTok influencer knelt to offer prayers for her spouse.

Online users responded to Priscilla's sincere prayer for her boyfriend in a variety of ways, garnering a lot of attention.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh