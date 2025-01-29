Former National Science and Maths quiz contestant Franscica Lamini has gone viral with her stylish look

Franscica Lamini represented her motherland while schooling at Harvard College with her designer sandals

Some social media users have commented on the Ketasco alumi's elegant outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Former National Science and Maths quiz contestant Franscica Lamini who represented Keta Senior High Technical school has become a beacon of hope for young girls in her community.

Francisca Lamini achieved much academic excellence during her secondary school days as she wrote NOV-DEC in form two and got eight A1s. In form three, she wrote WASSCE as well and got eight A1s again.

Francisca Lamini looks classy in a jumpsuit and Ghana-made sandals. Photo credit: @therealangela_k.

The talented and determined researcher at Harvard College has inspired many Ghanaians with her simple and decent lifestyle after living in the United States of America since 2022.

Francisca Lamini has always remembered her roots and how her mother toiled endlessly to support her education.

In a viral photo posted by Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, the exceptional student looked elegant in a tee shirt and jumpsuit.

Francisca Lamini looked classy in African braids hairstyle while modelling in brown Ghana-made sandals.

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has commented on Angela Kyeremanten-Jimoh's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

berlamundi stated:

"Awww look at our American baby!! God bless you Angela ❤️."

tessayoade stated:

"Our daughter is glowing!."

philoelorm_ stated:

"May God bless you ma'am 👏👏."

akambisa stated:

"God bless you for blessing her🙏🙏 women supporting women is indeed a bragging right ❤️❤️."

mishiwoedithedinam stated:

"God bless you mum."

veroaddaim stated:

"God bless you so much, Angela! Your investment in and support of this young lady is admirable."

adwoawilsonmd stated:

"Beautiful ❤️…we are all rooting for you @francisca.lamini."

fountain_of_luv stated:

"Gods blessings mummy @therealangela_k 🙌❤️."

rosemongya stated:

"Wow she is all grown up!Great job done @therealangela_k."

whats_up_gh stated:

"And God bless you @therealangela_k for listening to the voice of God. For allowing God to use you, may you never lack. This is a very beautiful story. 🙏🏽bless your beautiful heart."

pretty_natso stated:

"@therealangela_k God Bless You for being Her Divine Helper🙏🏾🙌🏼💕."

francisca.lamini stated:

"Thank you so much, Mum ❤️."

edinam____ stated:

"God bless you 👏👏👏."

berlamundi_son stated:

God bless you more to do more 🙌❤️

Check out the photo below:

Francisca Lamini looks gorgeous in simple jumpsuit and sandals. Photo credit: @therealangela_k.

Francisca Lamini advices the youth

Francisca Lamini, the first female to reach the National Science and Maths qui finale in 2021 encourage other females to learn diligently to achieve their dreams.

Watch the video below:

Francisca Lamini and others students schooling abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about intelligent Ghanaian students schooling abroad after their stellar results surface online.

Many of these exceptional students required finance assistance in order to fulfill their desire of attending a university overseas.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian students including Thomas Amoani, Francisca Lamini who are studying overseas due to their academic success.

