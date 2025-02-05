Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Felli has released breathtaking photos to celebrate her birthday

The beautiful television presenter wore a stylish lace gown and elegant hairstyle for the birthday shoot

Ghanaian media personalities Joe Mettle, Clemento Suarez and others have commented on Roselyn Felli's look

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Roselyn Kwasie Felli, commonly known as Roselyn Felli, is synonymous with impeccable style.

The host of the "Changes" lifestyle show is dedicated to her appearance and frequently collaborates with fashion brands to find the perfect outfits that reflect her vibrant personality.

Roselyn Felli looks elegant in a lace gown for her birthday shoot. Photo credit: @roselynfelli.

Source: Instagram

For her birthday shoot on February 5, 2025, Roselyn truly outdid herself with her sartorial choices. She showcased her smooth skin in a stylish lace gown that highlighted her famous curves.

The Joy Prime host opted for a deep-plunge lace gown, paired with a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle that cascaded down her back.

Roselyn Felli looked glamorous with flawless makeup that complemented her skin tone and enhanced her natural beauty for the photoshoot.

She accessorized her look with pink petal-shaped stud earrings, Van Cleef & Arpels bracelets, and other high-end accessories.

To complete her classy appearance, the eloquent media personality strutted in open-toe high heels.

Roselyn Felli slays in a lace dress

2011 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB has commented on Roselyn Felli's birthday photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamakuaamoakowaa stated:

"Beautiful tree❤️❤️❤️❤️."

baaba_ankrah stated:

"Happy happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️."

Aklerhmusic stated:

"Blessed birthday 👑🍾🥂."

Ohemaaglobal stated:

"Happy Birthday Rosey❤️ God bless you. Happy birthday."

Joe Mettle stated:

"Happy birthday."

Charlesmensdegraft stated:

"May the new chapter of your life be filled with boundless joy, overflowing blessings, and mercy that surpasses all understanding.I pray that may your birthday be as bright and beautiful as you are 🤗🎉🎊."

Clementosuarez stated:

"Happy birthday my lovely and beautiful baby."

Sahastarr stated:

Happy birthday beautiful!! Enjoy to the fullest 🎉🎊

shady_fills stated:

"Happy birthday mummy🎂🎊. God bless you immensely 🙏."

emmanat_fashions stated:

"Happy birthday Queen 🎂🍾❤️❤."

Check out the photos below:

Roselyn Felli rocks a red dress

Outspoken media personality Roselyn Felli has a unique work style. The gorgeous woman with an infectious smile wore a three-quarter sleeve red dress designed with African print.

She wore red pointed strappy high heels to match perfectly with her stylish outfit for the viral photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Roselyn Felli rocks a stylish outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the fashionable female celebrities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

The voluptuous and gifted presenter Roselyn Felli was the centre of attention on the red carpet at the 2024 Impact Makers Awards.

Roselyn Felli's attire, which was created by the CEO of Adjoa Yeboah clothing, has drawn criticism from certain social media users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh