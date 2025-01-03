Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior always wants to be the centre of attention at every event he attends

Charlie Dior mesmerised his followers and fashion lovers at an event on January 2, 2025, with his white gown

Ghanaian celebrities, including Fella Makafui, have commented on Charlie Dior's breathtaking outfit at the event

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian fashion critic Charles Tamakloe, popularly called Charlie Dior, set a new record with his sartorial choices for a star-studded event on January 2, 2025.

The style influencer attended the annual TEM Twilight Soiree in a tailored-to-fit white long-sleeve wedding gown that has become the talk of the town.

Charlie Dior looks ravishing in a white gown at the TEM Twilight Soiree. Photo credit: @charlie_dior.

Source: Instagram

Charlie Dior looked exquisite, like a modern-day bride, in a stylish face mask that matched his mesh ball gown to the event.

He accessorised his look with a stylish, fashionable ring while flaunting his designer ball to complete his look.

The keyboard speakers at the unforgettable fusion of fashion and culinary excellence were cultural strategist Makeba Boateng, chief executive officer of the EIB Network Bola Ray, Madame Joyce Ababio, and founder of Women In PR Faith Senam.

Charlie Dior rocks a white wedding gown

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui was among those who commented on Charlie Dior's outfit. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions.

Fellamakafui stated:

"When you marry, why do you not invite me?"

white_godd stated:

"You need some serious lashes."

narh_nuerkie stated:

"Charlie will be on the next flight home. I can’t anymore 😮"

melanated_kvng___ stated:

"Cinderella, who?"

wesleykessegh stated:

"Charles eeeiii."

eugene_mint stated:

"😂😂😂😂😂 we are burning it."

p.r.i.s.c.y stated:

"Nti Charlie asem ben paaaaaa nie?"

jarmal_brew_ stated:

"We will be buying !!!!!!! This dress has a lot of dollars!!!!!!! ❤️🙌😂"

quamhenokturnal stated:

"This a statement only elites can read😍🔥👏"

mrampossible stated:

"Asem b3n ni 😅"

peacewandando stated:

"It’s giving Balenciaga vibes."

sirenixcruz stated:

"Delay kaaay3 😂😂, chalie wahy3 Emaa ataade3. But still, Avant-garde 🔥🔥❤️❤️"

glitteratieent stated:

"When your rich brother does not send momo but steadily looks fabulous on. Instagram."

Check out the photo below:

Charlie Dior hangs out with Deborah Vanessa

Charlie Dior and Ghanaian socialite Deborah Vanessa have a unique bond as they spent the 2024 together at Takoradi in the Western Region.

The fashion critic looked flawless in a white long-sleeve ensemble and heavy makeup while smiling for the cameras.

Uncle Obama hitmaker Deborah Vanessa looked elegant in African braids hairstyle and a spaghetti strap outfit for the evening event.

Watch the video below:

Charlie Dior slays in a black outfit

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about fashion critic Charlie Dior wearing a flamboyant black ensemble to the multi-day birthday party of the Chief Executive Officer of Omega Drinks Adwoa Jannis.

He arrived at the star-studded event flaunting his designer bag to match his expensive boots. Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's outfit choice to the star-studded birthday event.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh