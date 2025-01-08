Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo made a fashion statement at the 2025 Presidential inauguration on January 7, 2025

The wife of the member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun looked exquisite in a spectacular kente gown

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's wife's gorgeous outfit and makeup at the high-profile event

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo attended the 2025 presidential inauguration in a stylish gown that will forever be a timeless design for fashion enthusiasts.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician John Dumelo has earned the admiration of fans for her modest fashion sense.

Honourable John Dumelo rocks a kente gown to the Presidential inauguration. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

Source: Instagram

Gifty Dumelo wore a custom-made gown by the talented Saadia Sanusi as President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

The wife of the member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun constituency wore a stylish turban to match her exquisite ensemble as she smiled for the cameras.

Gifty Dumelo looked gorgeous, with flawless makeup and a frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with a rectangular clutch purse that perfectly matched her kente and lace outfit.

Gifty Dumelo turns heads with her look

Ghanaian fashion designer Saadia Sanusi commented on Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo's outfit at the presidential inauguration ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

saadiasanusi stated:

"You looked so stunning❤️❤️❤️."

ernestine_deku stated:

"This is gorgeous...🔥."

angelawilliams7584 stated:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️."

cissca2012 stated:

"😍😍😍beautiful".

fiaotugbe_enam stated:

"Keziah does ur makeup so well. Good u maintain her 🔥❤️."

lucia2132 stated:

"Congratulations, congratulations Dear. You looking stunning 😍."

aquash.__ stated:

"Exquisite 😻😻😻🤩🤩✨."

kotty_muzik stated:

"You looking classy girl. Congratulations, John Dumelo, and We send prayers to the Family Amen 🙏."

iamsanbin12 stated:

"Honorable’s wife 😍😍😍".

afrique_africa stated:

"Future Ghanaian first lady."

derry_onpoint stated:

"My beautiful First Lady ❤️."

Watch the video below:

Gifty Dumelo spends time with her children

Celebrity mother Gifty Dumelo and her lovely children were photographed in designer outfits during their vacation abroad.

Honourable John Dumelo's wore a simple brown top and leggings as she modelled in full black shoes.

Her handsome son looked sporty in Dolce and Gabbana two-piece ensemble styled with a white jacket while the cutest princess wore a stylish dress and a classy sweatshirt.

Check out the photos below:

John Dumelo speaks after his swearing-in ceremony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician John Dumelo who shared his first experience as a politician.

He looked dapper in a tailored-to-fit ensemble and expensive black shoes to the historic event on January 6, 2025.

John Dumelo discussed his plans for his first experience as a member of parliament in an interview with TV3 before to the 9th Parliament's inauguration.

Ayawaso West Wugon's MP stated that he was excited about the experience and viewed it as a learning curve. The former actor turned politician defeated Maa Lydia on the NDC ticket to win the 2024 December election.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh