Veteran Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti has posted photos on Instagram to celebrate her birthday, showing off her high fashion sense.

The accomplished media personality has collaborated with five talented Ghanaian fashion designers to design stylish outfits for her birthday shoot.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti rocks seven dresses for her 55th birthday shoot. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti.

In a series of photos, Oheneyere Gifty Anti wore a white maxi dress designed with beautiful floral applique that she styled with pearly necklace and a white turban.

She wore a white lace long-sleeve dress and matching flamboyant white fascinator to complete her classy look.

The Ghanaian style influencer accessorised that look with silver wristwatch and a giant handmade fashionable ring for the photoshoot.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti ruled over Instagram with her series of beautiful photos in her white brocade long dress with billowing sleeves.

The mother-of-one looked spectacular in a white floor-sweeping gown with cape for her birthday photoshoot.

"Today, I have finally reached that all important age!!. An age that puts me right in the middle of Two jubilees!! I am right in the middle of the journey from the Golden Jubilee to the Diamond Jubilee!!!

"I know how the journey to the Golden Jubilee has been… 😊 and I am wondering how the next 5 years to the Diamond Jubilee will be. However, I have a God, Who is Perfect in all His ways! A God who loves me regardless, and has blessed me in many ways.

"Today I am 55 blessed years old!. Glory be to God. Behold!!! The Matriarch was born 55 years ago today!!."

The Instagram photos are featured below:

Gifty Anti rocks white for birthday shoot

Some social media users have commented on Gifty Anti's gorgeous white dresses for her birthday shoot on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these reactions.

_theplshow stated:

"Happy Birthday Phenomenal Lady. You are truly a beacon of inspiration. Have a great day ❤️."

miss.amoani stated:

"Happy birthday mama❤️."

brenlutte stated:

"Happy birthday mummy ❤️ Love you forever and a day😍😍."

chichi.yakubu stated:

"Happy birthday auntie 🎂❤️."

emefamamaga stated:

"Happy Birthday mum, ❤️ God Bless you."

lamisimusic stated:

"Glorious birthday to you mama❤️😍😍."

Gifty Anti shows off her bare face

Oheneyere Gifty Anti previously showed off her bare face without makeup during her workout session in her house.

The fitness enthusiast looked sporty in a blue top and black leggings while jamming to Diana Hamilton's new song titled Perfect God.

Watch the video below:

Oheneyere Gifty Anti shop at Makola

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti showing her daughter Nyame Animuonyam how hard people work to make a livelihood by taking her to Accra's Makola market.

In the trending video, the young lady looked around the marketplace and paid close attention to the daily events that were taking on nearby as her mother stood close by.

Gifty Anti recorded the event and posted it on her Instagram page, stating that the purpose of the visit was to impact important life lessons to the young woman.

