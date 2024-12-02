Meet Fantana's mother: All about the Ghanaian singer's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey

Fantana, whose real name is Francine Nyanko Koffi, is a Ghanaian artist known for her hit songs So What, No Dulling, and Girls Hate on Girls. She has also been featured on Netflix's reality show Young, and Famous & African. Besides her successful career, many are curious about her family, especially her mother. Who is Fantana's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey?

Dorcas Affo-Toffey poses for a photo during a past event (L) and chairing a key Committee on Government Assurance meeting (R). Photo: @dorcasaffotoffey on Instagram (modified by author)

Fantana's mother, Affo-Toffey, is a well-known Ghanaian entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist. She is affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC and currently serves as a member of parliament for the Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region. Affo-Toffey is a wife and a mother of two children.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey's profile summary

Full name Dorcas Affo-Toffey Gender Female Date of birth 4 May 1972 Age 52 years old (as of2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Tikobo No. 1, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Stephen Ackah Toffey Mother Mary Afo Danyi Siblings 22 Marital status Married Husband Joseph Lawrence Ashun Children 2 Education Nkroful Agriculture Secondary School, Knutsford University College Profession Entrepreneur, politician X (Twitter) @AfoDorcas Facebook @dorcastoffey

Biography of Fantana's mother (Dorcas Affo-Toffey)

Dorcas Affo-Toffey was born on 4 May 1972 in Tikobo No. 1, Ghana, to Mary Afo Danyi and Stephen Ackah Toffey. She was born into a large family, the 18th child of her dad's twenty-three children and the last born of her mom's five children.

Dorcas Affo's educational background

Top 5 five facts about Fantana's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey. Photo: @dorcasaffotoffey on Instagram (modified by author)

Dorcas attended Ideal Preparatory School in Takoradi before moving to Nkroful Agriculture Secondary School in 1986. She later relocated to the USA and joined Knutsford University College, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing.

The Ghanaian lawmaker also acquired a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in marketing from the same institution. Dorcas has also taken courses in real estate management, dental hygiene, branding, and customer service and holds a diploma in Branding and Customer Service Management.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey's career

Dorcas' fame stems mostly from her successful career as a politician and entrepreneur. Here is an overview of her career over the years.

Fantana's mother's political career

Affo-Toffey began her active political career in August 2019 when she was elected the National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Jomoro Constituency. She won the 2020 parliamentary elections for Jomoro Constituency after garnering 24,356 votes against incumbent MP Paul Essien of the New Patriotic Party, who managed 19,889.

Upon winning the election, Joshua Emuah Kofie, a resident of Nuba-Mpataba in her constituency, accused Affo-Toffey of holding dual citizenship. A court case was then launched against her, challenging her nationality.

The court ordered the politician to produce a document showing that she had renounced her Ivorian citizenship before contesting the 2020 Parliamentary Election. Sekondi High Court later dismissed the petition, and Dorcas took to her X (Twitter) account to share the court ruling with her fans. She wrote:

At long last the frivolous petition challenging my nationality as a member of parliament for the good people of Jomoro has accordingly been dismissed by the Sekondi High Court today. This two-year battle was only to distract me from performing my parliamentary duties.

Fantana's mother, Affo-Tottey, was sworn in as the MP for Jomoro Constituency in the 8th Parliament of Ghana on 7 January 2021. She represents the Gender and Children Committee and the Lands and Forestry Committee of Parliament.

Fantana's mother's entrepreneurship career

Dorcas Affo-Toffey is a well-known entrepreneur with large operations in the United States. Her LinkedIn profile shows she has managed several companies in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, since 2002. These companies include Topeka Properties (a building and construction firm), Kids Smile Inc. (a daycare school), and Queen D Beauty.

She is also a senior member of Selfie Homes in Atlanta, Georgia, USA. After returning to Ghana in 2012, she continued her entrepreneurship career. The Tikobo native has also served as the chief executive officer for Nano Fix IT Company and Country Representative for Sebastian Closet Inc.

Who is Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey's husband?

Dorcas Affo-Toffey is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun and has two daughters. Hon. Affo-Toffey's children are Francine Nyanko Koffi and Lynelle Koffi. Francine, popularly known as Fantana, is a famous Ghanaian singer born on 3 July 1997 in Georgia, USA.

She is best known for her hit songs Rich Gyal Anthem, Your Man, So What, No Dulling, and Girls Hate on Girls. Fantana is also famous for her role in the Netflix reality show Young, Famous & African season 2. Lynelle Koffi is a medical student in the United States.

FAQs

Who is Dorcas Affo-Toffey? She is an entrepreneur and politician, currently the MP for the Jomoro Constituency. How old is Dorcas Affo-Toffey? As of 2024, she is 52 years old. She was born on 4 May 1972. Who is Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey's husband? The female politician is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun. What is Dorcas Affo-Toffey's nationality? She is Ghanaian. Who are Hon. Dorcas Affo-Toffey's children? She has two children named Francine Nyanko and Lynelle Koffi. Who are Dorcas Affo-Toffey's parents? Her parents were Stephen Ackah Toffey and Mary Afo Danyi. When did Dorcas Affo-Toffey become famous? The Ghanaian entrepreneur became famous in 2020 when she unseated Paul Essien in the 2020 elections.

Fantana's mother, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, is a renowned Ghanaian entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist. She became famous in 2020 when she won the Jomoro parliamentary elections under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ticket. Dorcas is married to Joseph Lawrence Ashun, and they have two children.

