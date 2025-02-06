Ghanaian musician Sonnie Badu has pleaded with Ghanaian women to stop wearing frontal lace wigs

The US-based preacher educated his church members on the dangers of wearing other people's hair

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after watching Sonnie Badu's Facebook video

Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has warned his congregants against wearing frontal lace wigs.

The man of God emphatically stated that wearing human hair in the form of frontal lace wigs has spiritual consequences.

Speaking recently during a sermon at the Rockhill Church, the US-based Ghanaian preacher Sonnie Badu told his congregants to embrace their natural beauty.

“There is a glory that comes with being natural. Some of you don’t even know the origin of the wigs you wear on your head, yet you wear them daily without understanding the spiritual implications. Young ladies, learn to love your natural hair."

“Some of you want real human hair, but do you know whose head that hair was on? Some of you get it from India, where they don’t worship the God, you worship."

"Sometimes, the hair is cut as a sacrifice to their gods, and after the sacrifice, the hair is gathered and sold for profit."

"Whose hair are you really wearing? Did you pray over it? Did you cleanse that wig?"

