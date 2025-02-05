A video of President John Mahama's son having a friendly interaction with a young man has surfaced on social media

The young man was spotted casually dressed and talking to the young man who was very delighted to see him

Netizens who saw the post were excited and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the video

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, has once again shown his humble side and won the admiration of many after a heartwarming video of him interacting with a young man surfaced on social.

Known for his humility and calm demeanour, Sharaf's latest public gesture has ignited positive reactions from the general public.

John Mahama's son beams with excitement as he vibes with young man. Image source: King of Ashati Boxing

Source: TikTok

In the video, Sharaf is seen casually dressed and engaging with a random young man in a lively engaging. The video shows him using sign language to communicate to him that he is going to defeat him any day should they engage in a boxing match.

Onlookers were quick to shower him with praises. His relaxed and friendly attitude struck a chord with viewers, who commended him for being down-to-earth despite his family’s high-profile status.

Sharaf Mahama, who has a strong passion for football, has always kept a low profile despite his background. His occasional public appearances often create a buzz, as Ghanaians admire his relatable and humble personality.

Many are hopeful that Sharaf will continue to inspire the youth and follow in the footsteps of his father in serving the nation someday.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as Sharaf vibes with young man

Netizens who saw the video were delighted at the affable nature of the President's son and expressed their views in the comments section.

@Shatta Wale Backup wrote:

"But lowkey pur future president be sumsum lookalike."

@Mr oduro wrote:

"Pls fix the country."

@Richmond Owusu wrote:

"I really love you and your Father But Let Me Say The Truth i don't vote for NDC sorry for that but the love i have for you guys is deep much."

@You too talk wrote:

"NDC is ruling Ghana forever!"

@abubakarsarmed wrote:

"Ghana's future president."

@Acoustic Dem flik wrote:

"So when will someone daughter gonna tell me I love you."

@Mmrantie Hene Odeneho Siaw wrote:

"I said he will be the president of Ghana oneday just mark this day I posted it on 7th January you can check on my profile to confirm."

@Benjamin Boateng wrote:

"This president son, he is too humble and plight and I believe one he will become the great asset for the country."

@AB becks wrote:

"You're in dis character and you're still smiling."

@Mz koranteng wrote:

"They are soo relatable to the ordinary Ghanaian. The Mahama’s are just sweet."

@D money wrote:

"I always love this guy my dream was to see him one day future president."

Sharaf Mahama gifts popular TikToker an iPhone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama had made a popular TikToker's day by giving him a lovely gift.

Robest_gh, who actively campaigned for the National Democratic Congress could not conceal his joy as he received the gift from Mr Mahama.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and expressed their views in the comments section of the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh