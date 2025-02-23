Award-winning Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah popularly called Afronitaa has gone viral after dancing in high heels

Afronitaa looked effortlessly chic like a beauty queen in a spectacular yellow dress and designer high heels

Some social media users have commented on dancer Afronitaa's new look and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian female dancer Danita Akosua Adomaah Yeboah popularly called Afronitaa has mesmerised her fans with her new look.

The University of Ghana student who has constantly set new fashion trends with her two-piece ensemble has switched up her look for her trending photoshoot.

Afronitaa dances in high heels. Photo credit: @afronitaaa.

Afronitaa was photographed in a spaghetti-strap floral dress that complimented her skin tone as she smiled for the cameras.

The young influencer looked classy in a long-coloured braid hairstyle that reached her backside as she posed in a garden.

The founder of Afrokids Dance Academy wore heavy makeup with medium-length eyelashes and pink eyeshadow colour that complimented her flawless skin tone.

Afronitaa accessorised her look with gold earrings, necklace and different set of bracelets to match her ruched outfit.

Check out the photos below:

Afronitaa dances in high heels

Afronitaa impressed her followers as she danced beautiful in high heels. She wore a yellow spaghetti strap silky dress that clinched to her body.

Afronitaa looked like a beauty goddess in heavy makeup while smiling gracefully for the cameras during the video shoot.

Afronitaa trends with her dance moves

Ghanaian dancer Afronitaa looked gorgeous in a yellow dress and long braid hairstyle for her viral dance video. Some social media users have commented on Afronitaa's new look.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

little_is_much_1 stated:

"Dancing in heels 👠 kaish my Queen 👸 dey deliver normally 🔥 👏, ate n left no crumbs 💖🩷💖."

dharlynn_18 stated:

"I’m loving this “YOU” soo much Dani ☺️🥳🥳💃🏻💃🏻💖💖."

porshiasackey stated:

"Afronita is growing sooo beautifully. Everything in its right place and right proportions, her smile keeps shinning brighter. Go higher girl."

Watch the video below:

Afronitaa rocks a two-piece outfit

Afronitaa looked classy in a customised Afrostar Kids Academy black tee shirt and trousers for her dance video.

The dance coach wore a white tracksuit pants and matching sneakers for an unforgettable dance lesson with her students.

Watch the video below:

Afronitaa rocks a stylish jacket

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about female dancer Afronitaa who unveiled her official Christmas pictures.

The gifted little dancer looked amazing in athletic attire, finishing off her appearance with white shoes.

Afronitaa's gorgeous photo session has prompted comments from well-known male dancer Dancegod Llyod.

