Talented Ghanaian dancer, Abigail Anerley Dromo Adjiri, looked unrecognisable as she rocked neatly braided dreadlocks and a fashionable outfit in a dance video.

Abigail Dromo flaunts dreadlocks

Abigail excitedly posted a video on her Instagram page and in the caption, she highlighted the fact that she wanted to show off her hairstyle.

The 2024 Britain's Got Talent finalist rocked dreadlocks that were neatly braided into sectioned cornrows.

"I’m only here to show you my new hairstyle🤭. Off to my books now 👋🏾❤️."

In the video, she danced to talented Nigerian musician Faceless' top-charting song, Venus, which featured fellow Nigerian musician Serotonin.

The partially hearing impaired dancer danced with so much energy and happiness and towards the end of the video, she walked towards the camera giving her fans a closer look at her braids.

Reactions to Abigail's new look

Many people shared positive reviews about Abigail's new hairstyle. They talked about how beautiful she looked in her new look.

Others also could not help but talk about how her dance steps had improved as they commended her in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Abigail's dreadlocks:

mary.chikadya said:

And the hairstyle looks amazing 🥰🥰

bigkumz said:

Looking fly bestieee❤️

beautyfor_sure said:

"I’m loving your new style baby🥰😍😍."

fay_male_ said:

"It’s been long ur so grown😭🩶."

abination_official said:

"Smooth🙌❤️🔥you look beautiful, keep glowing ✨️."

moreblessing4281 said:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥you look good Abigail."

portiaadosinaba said:

"Not only the hair but the glow too 🔥😍😍."

Pictures of Abigail Dromo

Abigail Dromo does speech therapy

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Britain’s Got Talent finalist Abigail Dromo was actively working on improving her speaking skills through speech therapy.

In a recent session, the hearing and speech-impaired prodigy confidently pronounced several challenging words, showcasing her remarkable progress.

Fans were deeply impressed by how much her speech abilities have improved, celebrating her determination and growth.

