Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo has impressed her fans worldwide with her latest outfit for her casual date

The top style influencer wore a beautiful dress that cost over GH¢ 3,000 and is currently sold out on the fashion designer's UK website

Some fashion lovers and influencers have reacted positively to Nana Akua Addo's video which is trending on Instagram

Famous Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo set a new fashion trend with her beautiful outfit on Instagram.

The famous style influencer wore a stylish floor-sweeping dress by top UK brand, Martha for her latest photoshoot.

Nana Akua Addo looks classy in a stylish dress. Photo credit: @nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Nana Akua Addo flaunted her small waist in the halter-neck dress that highlighted her voluptuous figure as she modelled elegantly for the cameras.

The classy dress features a captivating and custom abstract print in stunning shades of blue and green.

The soft, fluid fabric moves beautifully with the body, making this gown an elegant and eye-catching choice for special occasions.

Nana Akua Addo caused a stir with her cute designer bag with a chain handle. For her photoshoot, she wore a belly belt.

The style icon wore an expensive frontal lace shoulder-length bob hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her stylish look.

Nana Akua Addo rocks a stylish dress

Some social media users have commented on Nana Akua Addo's beautiful dress and hairstyle on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jayz_hair_collections stated:

"Give it all to the queen 👸 😍."

amos_app stated:

"The video be too short.... aesthetically good."

nihinlewawa_empire stated:

"Best Woman 🙌."

klass_instyle_manuel stated:

"Naannaaaa🔥."

Trendenciasapparel stated:

"You always give 💯💯💯."

Richealogbonna stated:

"🙌 Pretty Naana❤️🔥."

evvy9584 stated:

"Pretty Nana 😍🔥💚💙."

Theycallmebarbiee stated:

"Yas, this song is for you🤭❤️❤️".

Snrmorrison stated:

"Casual with class 😍."

Rubynailsgh stated:

"The fashionista 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Boafopatience stated:

"The woman king 😍😍😍."

tinababy_gh_blog stated:

"Just wow😍😍."

Watch the video below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks a pink dress

Nana Akua Addo looked classy in a pink and orange long-sleeve dress for her photoshoot during her trip to Lagos, Nigeria.

The famous fashion icon wore a short pixie-cut hairstyle, heavy makeup, and bold eyeshadow colours to complete her look.

She accessorised her look with rectangular earrings and posed like a supermodel to draw attention to her small waist.

Check out the photos below:

